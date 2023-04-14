Cork City fall to UCD as Students secure first win of campaign 

UCD…1 (Ciaran Behan 1) CORK CITY..0

UCD’s first win of the season at the tenth try moved the basement side to within four points of Cork City, igniting the type of battle the Rebels didn’t envisage at the start of this new ownership era.

While the Students don’t attract crowds, they don’t lack heart and didn’t allow City a way back once Ciaran Behan’s rasping drive had them ahead after just 53 seconds.

Still, conjuring just one effort on goal – a tame one at that – constitutes horrendous output from a City side that sadly returned to the shadow it showed seven days previously in the humbling at St Patrick’s Athletic.

Monday’s much-improved performance against Dundalk that yielded only the second win of the season meant minor alterations to City’s starting team, with Daniel Krezic coming in for Cian Bargary wide on the left.

UCD’s winless streak prompted a more radical approach and one of their four changes, Mark Dignam, was instrumental in the breakthrough they forged.

When Aaron Bolger attempted to exchange passes with Joe O’Brien-Whitmarsh on the halfway line on the right, Dignam nipped in from behind to dispossess the teen and plough a furrow infield.

His shimmy evaded a static Bolger, allowing him fire a crossfield pass into the feet of Behan, who took just one touch before rifling his 20-yard curler beyond Jimmy Corcoran’s grasp.

Stunned by that concession, City were slow to recover, sluggish in possession and off the pace in attack.

Even the usually prolific Ruairi Keating struggled in the first half and didn’t get the opportunity to atone after the break having been surprisingly withdrawn.

He rose well to meet Bolger’s 10th-minute free-kick only to direct his header horribly wide.

Two minutes later and the hands of Kian Moore were warmed, albeit O’Brien-Whitmarsh’s shot from six yards following Cian Murphy’s layoff lacked both the accuracy and power to trouble the goalkeeper.

Murphy was next to threaten, peeling off his marker 10 yards out to find space, yet failed to connect properly with volley.

Bolger went into Adriano Reale’s book for scything down Dara Keane and his midfield companion Cian Coleman was fortunate not to join him as the frustration of failing to assert their dominance in that key area told.

So long as City toiled, UCD posed a threat. Midway through the half, centre-back Jack Keaney saw his shot deflected over and a minute later, goalscorer Behan flashed his half-volley wide a yard off-target.

Clearcut openings were scarce for City as the interval approached with fundamental close control deserting them when it mattered.

O’Brien-Whitmarsh was the first culprit, letting the ball run loose 10 yards out before Keating somehow allowed Kevin Čustović’s cross hit him rather than connect with it when he was left unmarked.

Colin Healy had attempted to spark a turnaround by changing formation to counteract the menace of UCD’s wingers and he swapped Keating for Tunde Owolabi to engineer a second-half revival.

His presence up top added something different but the service was still absent, having to make do with a shot 10 minutes later that blazed over.

Murphy launched his jump a tad early to keep his header under the crossbar from O’Brien-Whitmarsh’s corner on the hour but efforts on target remained non-existent.

UCD were far from being troubled and indeed having waited 438 minutes to end their scoring drought could and should have added a second with 12 minutes left.

It was a wayward header which led to City’s winner against Dundalk and Bolger almost replicated it by nodding the ball straight into Behan’s path 25 yards from goal.

He still had work to do but unleashed another of his long-distance specials but this one cracked off the post. Substitute Alex Nolan scooped the rebound over from a tight angle.

A late free-kick punt into the box that Moore contrived to punch up in the air wasn’t punished, confirming a result few City loyalists could argue with.

One step forward and at least one back in the latest eventful week for the Leesiders.

UCD: K Moore; E Osam (L O’Regan 76), J Keaney, A Wells (D Norris 73), J Dempsey; M Dignam, B Barr; D Higgins, D Keane, C Behan; J Doyle (A Nolan 69).

CORK CITY: J Corcoran; J Honohan, J Häkkinen, A Gilchrist, K Čustović (B Coffey 60); A Bolger, C Coleman; C Murphy, J O’Brien Whitmarsh (D Crowley 82), D Krezic (E Varian 82); R Keating (T Owolabi 46).

Referee: A Reale (Kildare)