In-form man Coughlan delivers for Waterford

WATERFORD FC 1 RONAN COUGHLAN ‘70 KERRY 0

Ronan Coughlan struck for his fifth goal in four games as his golden header helped Waterford FC to a narrow 1-0 success over battling bottom side Kerry FC in their first-ever SSE Airtricity Men’s First Division clash played at the RSC.

On an evening that saw the Waterford football family join in solidarity with the family of the late local rallying star and Blues fan Craig Breen with a minutes applause before the start of the game, the strong 2,192 crowd watched frustratingly as their opponents defended resolutely.

Waterford should have struck the front on nine minutes when Coughlan won a corner out on the left that saw Griffin put in a brilliant ball to the back post for Giles Phillips, but his cracking header was superbly kept out by visiting netminder Wayne Guthrie.

Guthrie came to the Kerry rescue on 19 minutes when Dean McMenamy swung in a super right-wing corner that found the head of Shane Griffin, but his powerful header was tipped over the crossbar as the home side probed for the opener.

The Blues had one final chance before the half-time whistle when McMenamy played the ball down the left-wing for Ronan Coughlan to take on the right-full Rob Vasiu, but his stinging right-footed shot was clawed around the posts.

After Ronan Coughlan was denied by a fine Guthrie save on 68 minutes, it was his fifth goal in four games that gave the Blues the lead two minutes.

Barry Baggley whipped in a brilliant right-wing corner to the back post where the centre forward powered a header to the back of the net past a helpless Kerry keeper.

WATERFORD FC: Martin; Sobowale (Power ’68), Cantwell, Philips, Burke, O’Keeffe, Griffin (Conn-Clarke ’59), McMenamy (Aouachria ’68), Baggley, Idowu (Parsons ’59), Coughlan (Larkin ‘90).

KERRY FC: Guthrie, Vasiu, Williams, Aladesanusi, Hannafin (Vrljicak ’80), O’Connell, Barrett, Teahan, Gaxha, McGrath (Kennedy ’68), Kelliher (Cian Brosnan ’78).

Referee: Chris Sheehan (Cork).