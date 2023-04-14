Lisandro Martinez out for the season after fracturing a metatarsal bone in his foot

Lisandro Martinez has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after fracturing a metatarsal bone in his foot, Manchester United have confirmed.
Martinez sustained the injury in the 86th minute of Thursday night’s 2-2 draw with Sevilla in the quarter-final of the UEFA Europa League but he is expected to make a full recovery in time for the start of next season.
His centre-back partner Raphael Varane was also substituted with an injury at half-time in the same game and is expected to be out for a few weeks, the club also announced.
"While Lisandro’s first season at United has sadly come to a premature end, it will remain a memorable one for the centre-back having made 45 club appearances whilst establishing himself as a firm fan favourite and helping the team to win the Carabao Cup," the statement on United's official website reads.
"In December, Martinez became only the fifth United player to win the World Cup, as Argentina beat France in the Qatar 2022 final.
"Everyone at Manchester United sends Lisandro and Rapha our best wishes for a speedy recovery."