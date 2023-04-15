Dion Fanning: Hey Jude - What is the going rate for a saviour these days?

LAST October, when Liverpool’s unimpressive start to the season was expected to right itself at any moment, Jurgen Klopp made a change which he hoped would make a difference.

“We played for quite a time a specific system in a specific way and when you get used to things you lose a little bit of the desire for the detail,” he explained as Liverpool switched to a 4-4-2 formation for a Champions League game against Rangers. When they beat Rangers with the new formation, Klopp declared it was the “game we wanted to play.”

The formation existed for a few more weeks before a defeat against Nottingham Forest when it was dropped and no longer advanced as a possible solution to Liverpool’s problems.

Since then, there have been other remedies waiting just around the corner: a World Cup training camp, the return of injured players and a scoreless draw against a mid table side have all been put forward as potential turning points in Liverpool’s season.

But no matter how bad things became, no matter how many times the corner was turned in Liverpool’s season only to reveal an oncoming train, there was always one solution that all were agreed would make a difference in the future: Jude Bellingham.

In January 2020, Manchester United were said to have had a £20 million bid for Bellingham turned down by his club Birmingham City. Bellingham was 16 then and when he decided to leave in the summer of 2020, he chose Borussia Dortmund because of their record in allowing younger players to develop.

Most judges knew that this was just a stepping stone, but it was also the case that in choosing Dortmund over United and other clubs, Bellingham marked himself out as something of a free spirit who would not necessarily follow a conventional path.

Liverpool had identified Bellingham as a player they wanted for some time. When he didn’t leave Dortmund last summer, they were prepared to wait for their main target rather than make do with inferior alternatives.

As they waited, Bellingham’s free-spiritedness allowed Liverpool supporters to project whatever they wanted in their infatuation with the player. Bellingham was different, they said. He wouldn’t be drawn down the conventional paths for an elite professional footballer.

He wanted a club with meaning; maybe he would even want a club where the marketing department thought up the slogan ‘This means more’ as a way of underlining Liverpool exceptionalism.

So Liverpool embraced the unconventional and projected a world of dreams and fantasy onto the inscrutable face of Jude Bellingham. When he celebrated intensely with Jordan Henderson after Henderson scored at the World Cup, it was a sign.

When Trent Alexander Arnold posted a picture of himself and Bellingham taking a walk in Qatar, it showed what he wanted in the deep recesses of his heart. When he looked bashful as Steven Gerrard spoke about his prodigious gifts, pulses raced. Somewhere in the distance, the opening strains of Nick Cave’s "(Are You)The One That I’ve Been Waiting For’’ could be heard, underlining the magic that happens when a longing is willed into reality.

AS all the possible solutions to Liverpool’s calamitous season came and went, as formations changed to no effect and as the season after the World Cup training camp seemed remarkably similar to the season before the World Cup training camp, one saviour remained constant. In the distance, one man had the capacity to transform Liverpool and that man was Jude Bellingham.

But then, it was reliably reported last week, Liverpool have decided that they are longer interested in Bellingham. Liverpool had concluded that the cost of signing the player, as one well-sourced journalist put it, “stopped making sense”.

For many Liverpool supporters, this was the final betrayal by FSG, Liverpool’s owners who have run the club in a prudent way.

“We continue building at Liverpool Football Club in a responsible manner,” the principal owner John Henry told the Liverpool Echo last month.

“We’ve seen many football clubs (including LFC previously) go down unsustainable paths. We have and will continue to focus our attention on investing wisely in the transfer market.”

At a certain point, the pursuit of Bellingham no longer tallied with a policy of investing wisely in the transfer market.

The craving of Liverpool supporters for Bellingham and Jurgen Klopp’s unreserved admiration may have contributed to the process where the signing went from making sense to no longer making sense.

Liverpool were reluctant to sign other midfielders last summer as they waited for Bellingham. Borussia Dortmund would have noted that, observed Liverpool’s season and would surely have asked themselves - what is the going rate for a saviour these days?

Liverpool were reaching a point where Bellingham was too big a signing to fail and, unlike the banks or the petrostate clubs, Liverpool can’t be bailed out.

Liverpool have now abandoned that pursuit and have concluded, rightly or wrongly, that their problems require solutions beyond Jude Bellingham.

Liverpool have always abided by the philosophy laid out by Billy Beane in Moneyball that “you can always recover from the player you didn’t sign. You may never recover from the player you signed at the wrong price.”

As an example in progress of this philosophy, Liverpool might look to Darwin Nunez, a player many Liverpool fans continue to support wholeheartedly. Nunez has many gifts, but, like a loose horse in the Grand National, his attempts to marshall them in a methodical and coherent fashion can often appear beyond him.

Sometimes he can lead the race home, sometimes he’ll swerve in front of a fence and bring ten horses down behind him. Nunez was bought last summer for a fee which could rise to £85 million if a number of now improbable metrics are achieved.

Liverpool’s success in the transfer market over the past seven years has seen them buy low and sell high, but the pandemic prevented them from selling their most valuable assets at their highest price. Instead last summer they sold low and bought high as Sadio Mane left and Nunez arrived.

Liverpool must now hope Nunez delivers on the promise his admirers can glimpse, but he remains an unknown as well as a high risk and costly investment. Bellingham, despite his gifts, would have been a risk too, no matter how many felt he was the solution, that this was the one where stars would explode in the sky.

The craving of supporters for a saviour in the transfer market is never diminished by the failures of previous potential saviours to deliver salvation, by the reality that stars have their moment and then they die.

Liverpool supporters pined for Naby Keita once and now they long to be rid of him. When he was asked about Bellingham on Friday, Klopp spoke instead of the abstract and how there is a fantasy element to the transfer market like a child demanding a Ferrari at Christmas.

A fantasy denied is a powerful force and FSG and Klopp will now feel the pressure to make the alternatives work.

Liverpool can recover from not signing Jude Bellingham, but what should be of more concern is that he is another abandoned solution as they approach the end of a season where no previous remedy has provided anything other than temporary relief. Bellingham was the answer until he wasn’t.

It’s that confusion in Liverpool’s strategy that could be of more consequence than their failure to recruit the latest saviour.