Brentford captain Pontus Jansson set to miss the rest of the season

Brentford captain Pontus Jansson is likely to miss the remainder of the season with a hamstring injury.

The Sweden defender was forced off early on in Saturday's 2-1 Premier League defeat at home to Newcastle.

The Bees have eight games remaining this season, starting with a trip to struggling Wolves at the weekend, but head coach Thomas Frank offered a negative update when asked about Jansson's setback.

"It is a hamstring injury," he said. "It will unfortunately most likely keep him out for the rest of the season so that is of course bad news for us and for Pontus.

"There is a small chance that (he will play again) but a bigger (chance) that he won't, unfortunately.

"Of course I prefer to have Pontus, no doubt about that, he is our captain and a very important player for us.

"It is a setback for us but it is what it is and we need to deal with it."

Jansson moved to west London from Leeds in 2019 and his contract expires this summer.

The 32-year-old has scored four goals in 115 appearances for Brentford and Frank is keen to tie the former Torino man down to another deal.

"I think that is an ongoing talk we have with him, to find out what is the best decision," he replied when asked if the injury would impact on contract discussions.

"He has been our captain and leader for years, done a fantastic job, we would like to keep him.

"It has been an ongoing talk and we will continue that talk and hopefully make a decision relatively soon."