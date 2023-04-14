Six-game ban for Rangers assistant manager after headbutt

Rangers assistant manager Craig McPherson has been handed a six-match ban by the Scottish Football Association for his headbutt on Celtic boss Fran Alonso
BAN: Rangers assistant manager Craig McPherson has been handed a six-match ban by the Scottish Football Association for his headbutt on Celtic boss Fran Alonso. File pic: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Fri, 14 Apr, 2023 - 07:35
PA Sport

Rangers assistant manager Craig McPherson has been handed a six-match ban by the Scottish Football Association for his headbutt on Celtic boss Fran Alonso after last month's Scottish Women's Premier League match.

McPherson was found guilty of breaching disciplinary rule 77 in the incident at Broadwood Stadium on March 27, after the Hoops had scored a late equaliser in the 1-1 draw.

He subsequently offered a "full and unreserved apology" for his actions towards Alonso and said he would "accept in full" any punishment deemed appropriate, while also expressing gratitude that the Parkhead manager had accepted his apology.

The incident was also the subject of police enquiries.

McPherson's hearing was held on Thursday, and the outcome was recorded on the Scottish FA's website as: "Admitted. Six-match immediate suspension."

Disciplinary rule 77 states: "A recognised football body, club, official, team official, other member of team staff, player, match official or other person under the jurisdiction of the Scottish FA shall, at all times, act in the best interests of Association Football. Furthermore such person or body shall not act in any manner which is improper or use any one, or a combination of, violent conduct, serious foul play, threatening, abusive, indecent or insulting words or behaviour."

Rangers men's boss Michael Beale described the incident as "out of character" for McPherson.

The day after the incident a Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We have received a report regarding an incident at Broadwood Stadium on the evening of Monday, 27 March, 2023. Enquiries to establish any criminality are at an early stage."

