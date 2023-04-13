Manchester United throw away two-goal lead late on to draw with Sevilla

Manchester United 2 Sevilla 2

Harry Maguire’s miserable Manchester United season took an inadvertent twist for the worse on Thursday night when he deflected in an equalising goal that handed Sevilla the edge in their Europa League quarter-final tie.

It appeared that on-loan Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer’s two first-half goals had given given United a considerable advantage, until potential disaster struck six minutes from time from a familiar face.

Former Manchester City winger Jesus Navas appeared on the right-hand by-line, after a terrible piece of defending from Tyrell Malacia had gifted him space and David de Gea could only turn his deflected cross-shot into the United goal.

Then, in the 91st minute, Youssef En-Nesryi rose superbly to meet a cross from Lucas Ocampos with his header striking Maguire and flying past de Gea.

And with Lisandro Martinez suffering what appeared to be a serious late ankle injury, this could yet prove a damaging evening in more ways than one.

And all this after Sabitzer, three years removed from his last two-goal performance in club football, struck twice inside the opening 20 minutes, to eradicate concerns about the absence of Rashford from the United line-up for coming games.

They were also the highlight of an impressive first half from his team, one all the more worthy given the potential fall-out from the groin injury that is keeping their leading scorer Rashford on the sidelines for some time to come.

Indeed, United thought they were off the mark after just 15 seconds when Jadon Sancho chased onto an Antony pass and lashed the ball into the net, only for the goal to be correctly ruled out for offside.

But it was a statement of intent from United and ten Hag, marking his 50th game as Old Trafford manager with an impressive tactical masterclass.

At its heart was Bruno Fernandes operating in a deeper-lying midfield role and Sabitzer playing as the number 10, behind the recalled Martial, in which ten Hag has displayed more faith - publically, at least - than his injury record warrants.

But the selection certainly worked on this occasion, as Casemiro and Sancho built an attack on 14 minutes with neat play in midfield before Fernandez took over with a perfectly-timed pass.

Sabitzer raced through and the Austrian showed impressive finishing skills with a fierce shot that gave Yassine Bono no chance in the visitors’ goal.

It was a sign of things to come and, Sabitzer almost claimed an unlikely second goal moments later, lifting over a teasing cross which deceived Bono and drifted beyond the far post.

The Austrian did not have long to wait to actually beat Bono again, however, as United turned defence into attack for a devastating second goal, with still only 21 minutes gone.

It came from a Sevilla corner, cleared by Sancho who set Martial breaking upfield from deep inside the home half.

The French striker checked back intelligently, awaiting reinforcements, before finding Sabitzer with a pass which again exposed a static Sevilla back line before the midfielder finished just as impressively as he had seven minutes earlier.

The Reds were rampant and in the mood to try and win the quarter-final at the first attempt, rather than wait for the vagaries of the second leg in Spain.

Well they might. Not only have United faced three Spanish sides already in their Europa League campaign but, more tellingly, they have seen their European seasons end at the hands of La Liga opposition in each of the past five years.

But this looked a sturdier version of United compared to years gone by.

On 32 minutes, Martial pulled the ball back at the far post for Fernandes, whose short was saved before Casemiro’s effort was blocked after Martial was, again, heavily involved. And, on 34 minutes, Bono was fortunate when Casemiro guided a header straight at him after he failed to deal with a corner adequately.

Sevilla’s frustration and ill-discipline was spreading. Former Tottenham striker Erik Lamela badly fouled Casemiro, with an apparent stamp, on 37 minutes and was extremely fortunate to survive the VAR check for red that followed.

United ended the first period in slightly untidy fashion - Fernandes booked for handball and Ivan Rakitic curling a free-kick just wide - while ten Hag’s concern were compounded at the break when he was forced to throw on Harry Maguire for the injured Raphael Varane.

Nerves would have been aided considerably if Antony had hit the mark, instead of sending a trademark left-foot effort just wide, from 18 yards in the first attack after the restart.

But Sevilla had rolled the dice to an extent, with the introduction of Navas whose early cross almost set up a shooting opportunity for Lucas Ocampos.

Despite their two-goal cushion, a small amount of anxiety was creeping into United’s play although Antony, at the end of another fine counter set up by Aaron Wan-Bissaka, almost eased those with a superb effort which struck the cross-bar.

Ten Hag’s response was to make three substitutions to breathe renewed energy into the performance and the under-appreciated Wout Weghorst almost provided it on 65 minutes as he charged down a clearance from Bono and saw the deflection fly wide of the open net.

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): De Gea 5; Wan-Bissaka 7, Varane 6 (Maguire 45, 6), Martinez 7, Malacia 5; Casemiro 7, Fernandes 6 (Eriksen 61, 6); Antony 7 (Pellistri 80), Sabitzer 9, Sancho 6 (Elanga 61, 6); Martial 7 (Weghorst 61, 6).

Substitutes (not used): Butland, Vitek, Lindelof, Dalot, Fred, Iqbal.

Sevilla (4-2-3-1): Bounou 5; Montiel 6 (Gomez 90), Nianzou 5 (Suso 73, 5), Marcao 4, Acuna 6; Fernando 5, Gudelj 6; Ocampos 7, Rakitic 6, Torres 5 (Navas 45, 8); Lamela 5 (En-Nesyri 67, 7).

Substitutes (not used): Dmitrovic, Flores Lopez, Telles, Rekik, Bade, Gomez, Gil, Mir.

Referee: F Zwayer (Germany) 7.