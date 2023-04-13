Constantine Hatzidakis to face no further action after Andy Robertson incident

Assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis will face no further action from the Football Association following an apparent elbow on Liverpool defender Andy Robertson
Constantine Hatzidakis to face no further action after Andy Robertson incident

CLEARED: Assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis has been cleared of any wrongdoing. Pic: Nick Potts/PA

Thu, 13 Apr, 2023 - 21:00
PA Sport

Assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis will face no further action from the Football Association following an apparent elbow on Liverpool defender Andy Robertson.

The incident occurred just after the half-time whistle had been blown during the Reds’ 2-2 Premier League draw with Arsenal on Sunday, with Hatzidakis reacting after being confronted by Robertson.

Hatzidakis was stood down during the FA investigation but, having spoken with and apologised to Robertson, has now been cleared of any wrongdoing and is free to continue his career.

“We have thoroughly reviewed all of the evidence in relation to the recent incident at Anfield involving the Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson and match official Constantine Hatzidakis, and we will be taking no further action,” read an FA statement.

“Our comprehensive process involved reviewing detailed statements from Liverpool and PGMOL (Professional Game Match Officials Ltd), as well as multiple angles of video footage, in relation to both the incident and its surrounding circumstances.”

Sky Sports cameras zooming in on the confrontation showed Hatzidakis seemingly throwing up his arm and making contact with Robertson, who gesticulated that he had been hit by the official.

An irate Robertson was led away by team-mates but, while he received a yellow card in the aftermath, it was the action of Hatzidakis that came under further scrutiny.

It was certainly not my intention to make any contact with Andy as I pulled my arm away from him and for that I have apologised.

In a statement issued by PGMOL, Hatzidakis said: “I fully assisted the FA with their investigation and have discussed the matter directly with Andy Robertson during an open and positive conversation.

“It was certainly not my intention to make any contact with Andy as I pulled my arm away from him and for that I have apologised.

“I look forward to returning to officiating matches.”

More in this section

Danny Ings scores first European goal as West Ham’s winning run ended by Gent Danny Ings scores first European goal as West Ham’s winning run ended by Gent
Manchester United v Brentford - Premier League - Old Trafford Supporters trust calls for Man United’s potential takeover to be concluded
Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester United eye Alexis Mac Allister Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester United eye Alexis Mac Allister
LiverpoolPlace: UK
Constantine Hatzidakis to face no further action after Andy Robertson incident

David Moyes admits result better than performance in West Ham’s draw with Gent

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd