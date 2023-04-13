Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester United eye Alexis Mac Allister

Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United are interested in Alexis Mac Allister, who would welcome a summer transfer and is expected to leave early in the window if conditions are met. Brighton will soon decide the asking price for the midfielder, who played an important part in Argentina’s World Cup win last year.

Liverpool, who this week withdrew from the race to sign Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham, also have Mac Allister’s clubmate Moisés Caicedo on their list of midfield targets. Caicedo signed a new contract until 2027 last month after pushing in January for a move with interest from Arsenal.