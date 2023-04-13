Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester United eye Alexis Mac Allister

Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United are interested in Alexis Mac Allister, who would welcome a summer transfer and is expected to leave early in the window if conditions are met. Brighton will soon decide the asking price for the midfielder, who played an important part in Argentina’s World Cup win last year.
Liverpool, who this week withdrew from the race to sign Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham, also have Mac Allister’s clubmate Moisés Caicedo on their list of midfield targets. Caicedo signed a new contract until 2027 last month after pushing in January for a move with interest from Arsenal.
Mac Allister has a deal that runs until June 2025, with an additional one-year option for Brighton, signed weeks before he went to the World Cup. Although United’s priority is a striker, he is on their list and Chelsea are also keen on the 24-year-old. Manu Koné of Borussia Mönchengladbach is among other midfielders of interest to Chelsea.
Mac Allister’s father, Carlos, told Puroboca.com: “Normally the next [transfer window] will find him playing in another club, we don’t know which one. The talks are just beginning in general, but it is most likely that Alexis will already be playing in another team next July.”
Mac Allister is Brighton’s leading scorer this season with eight Premier League goals as Roberto De Zerbi’s side chase European qualification. The Japan winger Kaoru Mitoma has been linked with a move to Arsenal or Manchester City this summer but Brighton’s chief executive, Paul Barber, warned last month that no player would be allowed to leave for a cut-price fee. “We’re very fortunate from a financial point of view that we’re not a club that has to sell players to survive,” he said.
Guardian