Colin Healy has every faith in young star Joe O'Brien-Whitmarsh

Colin Healy will carefully manage the hype around Cork City’s Joe O’Brien-Whitmarsh as the teen settles into the demands of Premier Division level.

Last Friday’s 4-0 hammering at St Patrick’s Athletic, coupled with the 17-year-old’s impact in training, convinced Healy to hand the attacker his first top-flight start on Monday.

The occasion of a raucous Turner’s Cross crowd and Dundalk’s visit didn’t faze the Leesider, for he excelled in the No 10 role supporting sole striker Ruairi Keating.

O’Brien-Whitmarsh only returned to action last August following 12 months sidelined with a serious knee injury and he supplied a new attacking dimension in City’s 1-0 win.

Keating was prolific with five goals in his opening seven games but Cian Murphy chipped in with his first of the season to down Dundalk and his fellow Academy graduate widens the options in the top third of the pitch.

“Joe deserved his opportunity on Monday and he took it brilliantly,” said Healy ahead of the trip to the Belfield Bowl.

“People might have said there was pressure on me after a few results but I’d no problem throwing a 17-year-old in because I knew that I’d get quality from Joe.

“It was the right time to put him in. He wants to get on the ball, runs in behind defences and gets goals. Joe has really progressed this season; he’s fitter and stronger.”

The buzz of packed stadia will be absent on Friday night when the Rebels travel to take on basement side UCD – a factor Healy has warned his players about.

“I’ve played and managed at Belfield,” explained Healy, who could have his namesake Matt available again after a hip flexor injury.

“UCD have a big pitch but the crowd won’t be big and it will be a quiet atmosphere.

“That’s different to what we’ve had so far this season but the challenge remains the same.

“UCD might be bottom of the table but they’re fit, organised and have a good manager (Andy Myler).

“Monday was a massive win for us but we’ve got to maintain those levels in every match because there’s no easy ones in the Premier.”

Meanwhile, Damien Duff admits beating Shamrock Rovers is a psychological battle that his Shelbourne side must overcome.

His Reds return to Tallaght Stadium on Friday night for the first time since they twice allowed leads slip in last October’s 3-2 defeat.

“Tallaght Stadium is the hardest place to go in the league,” said the Shels boss about Friday’s clash, which is RTÉ2’s live televised game.

“Rovers were unbeaten in 70-odd matches there until Derry beat them at the start of the season. We know the task at hand.

“Last season’s five meetings were all very tight.

"For the first few, we lacked belief. It was a team coming up from the First Division and difficult to instill confidence early but over the games last season and the one already this year, we’ve seen belief grow in our lads.

“They now need to get the monkey off the back. There are only two teams we haven’t beaten since we came back up, Dundalk and Rovers, and there is no better time. I said it to the players before training this week and I think they’re ready to end that wait.”

Table-toppers Bohemians host a resurgent St Patrick’s Athletic at Dalymount in the third and final game of the night. After winning just once in their opening six, the Saints stitched three in a row over 10 days.

“St Pat’s are in good form but we had a great win at Derry City on Monday,” said Bohemians boss Declan Devine. “The games cannot come quick enough for our players at the minute.

“They love playing for the club – helped by the atmosphere our supporters are generating.”

Devine isn’t surprised that Ali Coote was voted player of the month by the national soccer writers.

“Ali has been the best player in the league and it is important that our players enjoy individual as well as collective success,” he said.

“The work that he puts in off the ball has been as important as when he has been on the ball. His assists and his goals have been so important for us too.”

He might not have the Scot available against the Saints though, as he’s battling to shake off the thigh injury that sidelined him for the win in Derry.

Friday’s LOI Fixtures (All 7.45pm)

PREMIER DIVISION: Bohemians v St Patrick’s Athletic, Dalymount Park; Shamrock Rovers v Shelbourne, Tallaght Stadium; UCD v Cork City, Belfield Bowl.

FIRST DIVISION: Athlone Town v Cobh Ramblers, Athlone Town Stadium; Galway United v Bray Wanderers, Eamonn Deacy Park; Waterford v Kerry, RSC; Finn Harps v Treaty United, Finn Park (8pm).