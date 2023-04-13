Marissa Sheva settling into her stride in Ireland side

Even in a sold-out town making a racket to celebrate the presence of their national team for the first time, the bark could be heard high up in the stands of CityPlace.

Katie McCabe had already proven her powers of recovery and her legs Stateside, now she was showing off her vocal chords. Marissa Sheva was the teammate on the receiving end of the bawling, the winger having not pressed quickly enough for her captain’s liking. Within a dozen seconds, the US got in behind McCabe and none other than Sheva was back in cover.

It was a small signifier of a wider trend: in the space of just a couple of months Sheva has proven herself a fast learner, a selfless worker and a potentially key part of Vera Pauw’s World Cup-bound team.

Sheva returned to Washington Spirit after Ireland’s US tour ended midweek. But you can now be certain she’ll be crossing the Atlantic in June when the group get back together for a final World Cup tune-up — and on the plane when they depart for Australia. And she’ll happily take a few more loud instructions from her captain.

“Which time [did McCabe scream]? Oh yeah, I do remember. I appreciate her communication!” smiled Sheva, deployed on the left of midfield in Pauw’s tweaked 5-4-1 in both friendlies against the US, with McCabe at left wing back. “We are still getting used to playing with each other. In our last game against China, I was playing off the right side a little more so this was the first camp we played on same side.

"There’s still room to grow there. But I definitely appreciate her communication. Communication from my wing-back is important so however she gives it to me, I’ll take it.”

Sheva was speaking in the aftermath of a second defeat in four days to the world champions but in both games, and Tuesday night’s 1-0 loss in St Louis particularly, Pauw’s side brought a direction and approach that proved very effective. At times the US struggled with Ireland’s pressure and purpose.

The Pennsylvania-born winger, eligible through her Donegal and Tyrone grandparents, was as effective as anyone else in green and white over the week — in all aspects. Sheva played almost 160 minutes, won nine duels, had six interceptions, 11 recoveries and completed 100% of her dribbles.

She’s had to curb more natural, adventurous instincts in Pauw’s aggressive low block approach. The manager described her as someone who “opens the gate, rather than closes the gate.” At times she was the main support to lone striker Kyra Carusa but she had to stay disciplined and work back plenty too. Sheva insists she’s happy to it all.

“It’s something I’ve definitely had to get used to,” the 25-year-old said. “Playing in the pocket in a formation like this and realising that I’m not always the one who will get on the ball. In the first game especially, my responsibility was pulling defenders with me, so that I could open up a lane for Kyra [Carusa] or else be an option for Katie. So [it’s about] being okay with not getting the ball sometimes and then dragging defenders away from me.”

Having only joined up with the squad for the first time in the February camp in Spain, Sheva, with three caps to her name, now looks very much Australia-bound even with Pauw’s growing list of options.

“It’s a fight to get on the plane,” she said. “As you can see there are a tonne of girls in that fight. We are making great strides and fingers crossed I’m there…but regardless we are taking great steps to prepare for it.”