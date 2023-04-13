Bayern Munich drop and fine Sadio Mane amid reports of fight with Leroy Sane

Bayern Munich have not included Sadio Mane for the Bundesliga match against Hoffenheim on Saturday and fined the Senegal forward for 'misconduct'
BUST-UP: Bayern Munich’s Sadio Mane (left) and Leroy Sane (right) Pic: Sven Hoppe/dpa via AP

Thu, 13 Apr, 2023 - 15:32
PA Sport

Bayern Munich have not included Sadio Mane for the Bundesliga match against Hoffenheim on Saturday and fined the Senegal forward for “misconduct” following the Champions League game at Manchester City amid reports of a fight with team-mate Leroy Sane.

According to German media, Mane has been suspended after clashing with Sane in the wake of the quarter-final first-leg defeat on Tuesday night.

The pair appeared to argue during the closing stages of their 3-0 loss, which leaves Thomas Tuchel’s men with a mountain to climb for the second leg in Germany next week.

Reports claim the situation between the pair escalated in the dressing room, leading to an altercation in which Sane sustained a cut lip.

Upon the squad’s arrival back in Munich, it has been suggested Sane continued his journey on the team bus, while Mane – who had come off the bench to replace Jamal Musiala in the 69th minute – departed separately.

A statement from Bayern Munich on Thursday afternoon read: “Sadio Mane, 31, will not be included in the FC Bayern squad for this Saturday’s home match against 1899 Hoffenheim.

“This is due to his misconduct after Bayern’s Champions League match at Manchester City. Mane will also be given a fine.”

