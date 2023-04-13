Carusa believes Ireland will "thrive" in "uncomfortable" World Cup environment

You could call it a hat trick, of sorts. As Kyra Carusa stood and excitedly pondered the implications of a productive night and week in America she was wearing one blue US jersey, held another in her hand and soon revealed that a third was already in her bag in the dressing room.

Ireland had been defeated for the second time in the space of four days by the World Cup holders and powerhouse of the game. On Tuesday night in St. Louis it was a 1-0 loss to follow a 2-0 reverse in Texas on Saturday which, in just raw mathematics, suggests improvement. Other numbers were on Ireland’s side but for Carusa and her teammates it is the emotional evolution that felt key too: even against the best team in the world, leaving with a moral victory and a keepsake or three doesn’t cut it for Vera Pauw’s side any more. Not close.

There was hurt and frustration but a keen focus on what worked well for them with the World Cup countdown clock ticking down to double digits. Over the entirety of the two games a whole lot of things had worked well and Carusa was chief among them.

In both games, the London City striker provided the focal point in Pauw’s retooled 5-4-1 formation and gave a host of American defenders precious little rest. In the first half in St Louis in particular, her hard running, hold-up play and distribution helped Ireland carry the game to the the US, linking attacks as wing backs Heather Payne and Katie McCabe coursed forward. With similarly vaunted opponents waiting Down Under, it was very promising.

“It brings more variety to us as a team,” said Carusa. “There are different phases, different focuses. We can choose what faces of us we want to show a team, what we want to come out with. For me, it’s a comfortable position to play in. I’m happy to see the rest of our team also be comfortable…with being uncomfortable really.

“That’s what these games are: you’re going to have to be uncomfortable, the World Cup will be uncomfortable. You’re going to have to find a way to thrive in that.”

The only goal, conceded when Courtney Brosnan badly misjudged a long punt from defender Alana Cook shortly before halftime, was cruel on Ireland. Carusa had a couple of looks at an equaliser as did one or two teammates but none arrived. Similarly to Saturday in Austin, a brief lapse in concentration had undone Ireland.

Pauw had arrived Stateside insisting score-lines would be of secondary importance yet admitted being hurt by this one. Her side had been patient and purposeful, almost splitting possession with the world’s No.1 side. More than anything it looked like Ireland belonged among this elite.

“Oh for sure,” agreed Carusa. “If anything, over the last year that’s [changed]. You wouldn’t walk away from this game and think ‘oh miraculous, 1-0!’ Not in any sense at all. Some of the highest-producing forwards in the world here and we silenced them for two games. That’s huge.

“[We] could remember that it’s just a game and we do have time on the ball. You could see us pivoting and moving the ball across the field like this was so normal to us and maybe a year ago, it wasn’t. I’m so impressed and so happy to see us as a team all feel that confidence, where we can remind ourselves that we’re more than capable of putting a few balls around the best team in the world.”

Yet goals remain the concern. Pauw has one more test, a meeting with Zambia in June, before naming her squad and would surely like to see a more clinical side to her team. Tuesday night saw group opponents Australia and Nigeria send out warning shots in their own warm-ups. The fear persists that if Ireland concede first, they may struggle to find a path to victory.

“I think that the next step is the clinical aspect of it,” said Carusa, whose shirt-swap hat trick saw her nab mementos from Cook, Tierna Davidson and Andi Sullivan, all former college teammates.

“At this level, you’re playing against the US, you’re only going to get a so many chances. These games give us a lot of confidence and to score goals you have to be confident and you have to be brave. I feel that the team feels they have the ability to be brave.

“Football is a game of momentum. Even in the little moments, you can feel a shift, you can feel a difference as a player. That’s when big things can happen and this feels like a momentum shift as well. It’s not just me who feels that way. It’s everyone. That confidence is contagious. It makes us really special.”