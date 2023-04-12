Ireland & UK submit final bid to host UEFA EURO 2028

The final Ireland & UK bid to host the 2028 UEFA European Championship has officially been submitted on Wednesday afternoon.

The bid is a detailed plan that shows how the nations are collaborating to stage "an historic football festival for all of Europe" that they hope will "take the tournament to new heights."

This submission has long been considered as the favourite since it was decided that they should abandon their interest in staging the 2030 World Cup but standing in their way of success when UEFA’s executive committee vote in October is sole rivals Turkey.

An online presentation of the bid, including a joint statement of support by the countries Heads of Governments, was submitted in the form of a brochure to UEFA, outlining the facilities and stadia that will be provided to the national teams that qualify for the major tournament.

Should the bid be successful, Ireland will host a number of games at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin and the newly refurbished Casement Park in Belfast. But there won't be any fixtures held at Croke Park, which joins Anfield and Old Trafford on the list of notable omissions.

HOST NATION: A general view as the teams line up before the UEFA EURO 2024 Championship Qualifier match between Republic of Ireland and France at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

The proposed host cities and 10 stadia across the five partner Associations are (gross capacity order):

London - Wembley Stadium (90,652)

Cardiff - Principality Stadium (73,952)

London - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (62,322)

Manchester - The Etihad (61,000)

Liverpool - Everton Stadium (52,679)

Newcastle - St James' Park (52,305)

Birmingham - Villa Park (52,190)

Glasgow - Hampden Park (52,032)

Dublin - Aviva Stadium (51,711)

Belfast - Casement Park (34,500)

A statement jointly released an co-signed by the Football Associations of Ireland, England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales reads: "High-capacity, world-famous football grounds and state-of-the-art new venues will provide the platform for the biggest and most commercially successful UEFA EURO ever – making us a low risk, high reward host.

TO BE REDEVELOPED: Casement Park in Belfast, where safety experts have endorsed steps taken by the GAA to ensure spectator safety procedures in the redevelopment plan.

"Compact and connected transport plan – more than 80% of ticket holders able to travel to matches by public transport Proposed match schedule to reduce emissions Adhering to UEFA’s major event human rights principles to ensure an inclusive, discrimination-free and equal work environment for colleagues and volunteers Ireland & UK share a proud reputation as world-leading event destinations which have successfully staged some of the biggest global sporting tournaments – backed by strong government support.

"Our vision – ‘Football for all, Football for good. Football for the future’ – is a promise to help our Associations and UEFA grow a more diverse and inclusive game as well as connect with new audiences and the next generation of fans and volunteers.

"We are delighted that our Government Partners are fully committed to hosting UEFA EURO 2028. They have signed the relevant tournament guarantees and will ensure the event is fully supported. This will create a welcoming, exciting and safe football experience that players and fans will enjoy in every city and every game.

"We will work with our Governments’ to ensure there is a strong legacy investment from hosting the tournament, we share and support UEFA’s plan that hosting UEFA EURO 2028 is a significant opportunity to transform football development and generate meaningful economic, environmental and social benefits:

"We predict UEFA EURO 2028 will generate cumulative socio-economic benefits of up to €3 billion (£2.6 billion) for our nations, €241 million of which will be generated in Ireland.

"A €51 million (£45 million) legacy fund will be invested to develop football and create additional legacies for grassroots football.

"The tournament will help create positive long-term community impact through volunteering, tourism and other training opportunities that provide people with skills for life.

"We look forward to continuing our engagement with UEFA and listening and learning from the European football family to enhance our bid plans."