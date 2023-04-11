Inter double at Benfica puts them on semi-final course

The two goals hand Inter a major advantage
Inter double at Benfica puts them on semi-final course

ONE FOOT IN: Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku, left, celebrates after scoring. Pic: AP Photo/Luca Bruno

Tue, 11 Apr, 2023 - 22:21
Reuters

Benfica 0 Inter Milan 2

Inter Milan struck in the second half through Nicolo Barella and Romelu Lukaku for a 2-0 win at Benfica in their Champions League quarter-final, first leg on Tuesday which put them on course for a first last-four appearance since they won the trophy in 2010.

Barella headed home firmly at the back post in the 51st minute, rising unchallenged to get on the end of a superb cross from centre back Alessandro Bastoni, who was storming up the left side and delivered a pin-point ball.

Substitute Lukaku then converted an 82nd minute penalty after VAR referred a handball by Benfica skipper Joao Mario for review by English referee Michael Oliver, who gave the spot kick after looking at the video monitor on the side of the pitch.

The two goals hand Inter a major advantage for the return leg at San Siro next Wednesday, where they will be heavily fancied to progress to an all-Italian semi-final against either neighbours AC Milan or Napoli.

BENFICA (4-2-3-1): Vlachodimos; Gilberto, A Silva, Morato, Grimaldo; Chiquinho, Florentino (Neres 64); Mario, R Silva, Aursnes; Ramos 

Substitutes not used: Gomes, Guedes, Verissimo, Musa, Ndour, Neves, Rodrigues, Schjelderup, Soares, Tengstedt, Tome.

INTER MILAN (3-5-2): Onana; Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni (de Vrij 90); Dumfries (D'Ambrosio 86), Barella, Brozovic, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco (Gosens 62); Martinez (Correa 62), Dzeko (Lukaku 62) 

Substitutes not used: Aslanni, Bellanova, Carboni, Cordaz, Gagliardini, Handanovic, Zanotti.

More in this section

Leinster v Leicester Tigers - Heineken Champions Cup Quarter-Final FAI welcome State support for Euro '28 hosting bid
Chelsea Press Conference - Santiago Bernabeu - Tuesday 11th April Frank Lampard says Europe offers Chelsea a welcome break from domestic struggles
England v Senegal - FIFA World Cup 2022 - Round of 16 - Al Bayt Stadium Liverpool pull out of race to sign Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund
Sam Kerr scored Australia’s opener in the friendly win over England (Adam Davy/PA)

Chelsea’s Sam Kerr on target as Australia end England’s 30-game unbeaten streak

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd