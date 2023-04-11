Good night, bad night: Ederson proves value with big saves at key moments

GOOD NIGHT

Rodri: What a way, and what a time to score your first Champions League goal.

The City midfielder task is mainly as a linkman between defence and attack, so it is not in his job description to score goals, let alone 30-yard screamers in a Champions League quarter-final.

Indeed the Spaniard had not scored in his previous 44 games in the competition, so no wonder Bayern’s defenders, who had only conceded twice in this year’s campaign, sensed little danger when the ball dropped at Rodri’s feet in the 27th minute. But a shift from right foot to left, followed by a sumptuous strike that caught the wind and flew past Jurgen Sommer changed all that.

Ederson: Two brilliant saves early in the second-half denied his former team-mate Leroy Sane from getting Bayern Munich back in the game.

The Brazilian had little do in the first-half, but saw the danger signs from Sane when the German winger flashed a shot wide just before the break.

And when Thomas Tuchel’s men came out fired up for the second-half, it was Ederson who stood between them and an equaliser.

Ederson’s anticipation was also immaculate, clearing potential Bayern attacks before they got off the ground, and he is arguably the best of all sweeper-keepers in the business, now that the injured Manuel Neuer is a fading force.

BAD NIGHT

Dayot Upamecano: The Frenchman was one of the most sought-after central defenders in world football when RB Leipzig sold him to Bayern Munich in 2021, with Pep Guardiola known to be one of his admirers.

But the big defender had a shocker at the Etihad, giving the ball away three times in a 20-minute spell including a costly unforced error that allowed Bernardo Silva to double City’s lead.

He had plenty of time and space to clear the ball in the 70th minute, but dithered, lost it to Jack Grealish, and seconds later the ball was in the net.

Thomas Tuchel: The German coach went into this game hoping for the same sort of tactical masterclass he gave when he out-thought Pep Guardiola in the 2021 Champions League final, as his Chelsea side beat City 1-0. But it went disastrously wrong for Tuchel last night as City walked away with the sort of lead that has effectively put them into the semi-finals.

Tuchel has already faced criticism from Bayern fans since replacing Julien Nagelsmann two weeks ago, having crashed out of the German Cup to Freiburg at the weekend.

Bayern’s Bundesliga defence is under serious threat, and their European Exit now looks a formality.