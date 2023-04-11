Haaland caps perfect night as Man City rout Bayern Munich 

MANCHESTER CITY 3 BAYERN MUNICH 0

ERLING Haaland’s 45th goal of an exceptional, record-breaking season capped an outstanding Manchester City performance that ensured they took a huge step towards securing their place in the Champions League semi-finals.

It will take a remarkable second leg turn around for Bayern Munich to work their way back into this tie after they were overwhelmed by Pep Guardiola’s side.

City went ahead midway through the first half with a superb curling shot from Rodri and then tightened their grip with second half goals from Bernardo Silva and Haaland, whose goal meant the Norway international set a new record for the most goals scored by a Premier League striker in a single season.

This was an fine team effort and while Guardiola will maintain his side still have work to do, this was an impressive way to lay down a marker in the competition against a side who had reached this stage on the back of eight successive victories.

City were understandably buoyant after their own impressive recent form but the cagey, controlled opening moments suggested they would have to work hard if they were to extend that sequence.

And while it was City who created the best of the early openings, Bayern offered signs their pacy forward line was equally capable of unsettling the home defence.

Kevin De Bruyne, outstanding at the weekend when he clocked up his 100th Premier League assist, quickly assumed the role of creator, delivering a tempting cross for Ilkay Gundogan who should have done better than direct his header over. And Erling Haaland reacted to his first sight on goal by lashing a hopeful, angled shot high and wide.

It was an early mistake by Yann Sommer, though, that gave the Premier League sight the greatest encouragement during a cagey start. The Bayern keeper, signed in January as a replacement for the injured Manuel Neuer, was fortunate to get away with a mistake that almost gifted Haaland an opening goal when he took an extra touch close to his goal and was relieved when he managed to deflect the striker’s block wide of the goal.

Guardiola’s side were still trying to add fluency to their play and when Bayern skipper Joshua Kimmich managed to get a foot in and prevent De Bruyne’s low cross reaching Gundogan at the near post, their failure to make more of the resulting corner highlighted their slightly disjointed efforts.

Ederson, Sommer’s opposite number, was largely untroubled despite the visitors looking dangerous on the break until Leroy Sane managed to work his way past Manuel Akanji in the 26th minute. The former City winger pulled the ball back for Jamal Musiala whose well struck first time shot was superbly blocked by Ruben Dias.

That was a scare for the home side but it was quickly forgotten when they took the lead thanks to Rodri’s excellence. The Spain midfielder collected a pass from Bernardo Silva and, 25b yards from goal, found space as he worked the ball onto his left foot before curling an unstoppable shot beyond Sommer’s dive and make the breakthrough in the 27th minute.

It was exactly the lift City needed and they would have added a second shortly after but for a stunning save by Sommer who made up for his inability to deal with a bouncing ball by sticking out his left foot to deny Gundogan’s follow-up shot.

The keeper’s flap at the resulting corner, however, will only have encouraged City’s belief.

Bayern enjoyed more first half possession than Guardiola’s side but their impressive approach play was not matched by their efforts in the final third of the pitch. A long range effort by Sane gave City a scare immediately before the break though, and proved to be a sign of what was to come at the start of the second period.

Sane declared his intentions shortly after the restart with another powerful shot that forced Ederson to save. Then moments later he again found space on the left and pressed forward before drawing another save from the City keeper who was relieved to then see the loose ball hacked away by a team-mate.

There was a much greater purpose to the visitors play with City seemingly unable to keep tabs on Sane who continues his personal battle with Ederson with yet another long range shot. And Guardiola’s side were fortunate to escape when Matthijs De Ligt’s goal-bound header struck Nathan Ake.

But City recovered their poise and launched a series of attacks that again highlighted the uncertainty in the Bayern defence that would eventually prove costly.

There was no sign of danger as Bayern played the ball across their back four until Dayot Upamecano loss concentration, allowing Jack Grealish to claim possession. The winger’s backheel released Haaland into the penalty area and the forward showed great awareness to cross for Silva who headed home for the 70th minute second.

The decisive third came six minutes later as City gathered more momentum. Inevitably it came from Haaland who volleyed home from close range from John Stones’s downward header.

Manchester City (4-3-3): Ederson 7; Akanji 5, Stones 7, Dias 9, Ake 7; Bernardo 9, Rodri 8, Gundogan 6; De Bruyne 7 (Alvarez68, 6), Haaland 8, Grealish 6.

Subs not used: Ortega Moreno, Carson, Walker, Phillips, Laporte, Gomez, Mahrez, Perrone, Palmer, Lewis.

Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1): Sommer 5; Pavard 6, Upamecano 4, de Ligt 6, Davies 6 (Cancelo 80, 6); Goretzka 7, Kimmich 8; Coman 6, Musiala (Mane 69, 6), Sane 7; Gnabry 5 (Muller, 80, 6).

Subs not used: Schenk, Ulreich, Blind, Sarr, Mazraoui, Stanisic, Gravenberch, Tel.

Referee: Jesus Gil Manzano (Spain) 6