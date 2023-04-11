Is it time to change the narrative around Man City in Europe?

Is it time for us all to be a little less snotty about Manchester City after a golden-ticket performance against Bayern Munich which marks them out as deserving of more credit on the European stage?

The narrative around Pep Guardiola’s team in Europe has always been laced with an edge of negativity and aloofness.

Yes, they play nice football and have an outstanding coach. But they aren’t real European giants, they’d be nowhere without the artificial funding of a Gulf state. And when it comes to the really big nights against the really big clubs (the ones who have been there forever and lifted European Cups not just Champions Leagues) they never actually deliver.

That certainly wasn’t the case against Bayern as the home side scored three stunning goals to take a big advantage into the second leg of their quarter-final in Germany.

But there’s a secret smugness when they do fit the narrative, something which was never more in evidence then when Pep Guardiola got his tactics wrong in the 2021 final against Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea (ironic, really, when you consider Chelsea have taken the exact same route to the top as City but on the back of rubles rather than dirhams and with something of a head start).

Guardiola came out on top this time against Tuchel, now in charge at Bayern, by a long chalk, but he’s still at the heart of the story. There are those who doubt his seemingly obvious credentials because he has always managed at clubs where, either through stature or funding, they are built for European success regardless of the coach.

But surely this was the night when City, through a nuanced performance that merged physicality and quality in both defence and attack, began to win over even the most reluctant admirers.

The three goals summed it up. The first a stunning long-range curler from Rodri, the second a header from Bernardo Silva following a textbook and clever press from the front line – and an assist from Erling Haaland.

Then Haaland, the big money striker signed to win this trophy, slid in a third to leave City in control ahead of the second leg in Munich. That’s 121 goals for this side so far this season, and 51 for Haaland in all competitions for club and country.

Up against one of the biggest giants in football, a six-time winner of the competition, City produced a performance which included just about everything you need and desire from a football team.

There was quality, yes, but also there was energy, high-level pressing, physicality, bravery and determination. This is no longer a tiki-taka City built in the image of Barca, they are hybrid team of cultures and styles which give everything a fan could wish for on the pitch.

Right the way from goalkeeper Ederson (who made stunning saves from Leroy Sane), to the outstanding Ruben Dias, Rodri, Nathan Ake, and Bernardo Silva, (not to mention the ever-evolving Jack Grealish) they integrated Premier League energy, determination and effort with continental skill in a heady mix.

That’s important because it’s time that European football recognised this team and not just their price tags.

Guardiola, of course, found himself in the media spotlight ahead of the game when he used a rather strange comparisons with golfer Jack Nicklaus and basketball star Michael Jordan when defending Manchester City’s Champions League record.

People were quick to point out that Jordan and Nicklaus may not have won every season, as Guardiola explained, but they did at least win the biggest trophies – something that City are still waiting for despite the millions invested.

PSG are in exactly the same position, despite being owned by an entire country, and no doubt sense in the same way just how much other clubs and fans enjoy the fact.

But it’s time City were given a break, because their Champions League history has been difficult despite the number of zeroes on countless cheques. They had to come from outside to join Europe’s big guns - and found so many hidden barriers in their way, including Financial Fair Play accusations which still linger.

Football at the very highest level has always been set up to suit and serve the giants. Yes, there was an occasional Nottingham Forest in the old days who lifted the trophy simply because they had a good team and an outstanding coach; but once the Champions League arrived, those who ran it built in exclusivity on the sly – and coefficients were cleverly designed to benefit the hall of famers.

Surely, City will join that hall of fame eventually and put the debate to bed. This performance, in their seventh Champions League quarter-final, suggests it could happen very soon indeed.