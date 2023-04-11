FAI welcome State support for Euro '28 hosting bid

The FAI has welcomed Government backing for their part of the joint UK and Ireland bid to host the 2028 European Championship finals.

An incorporeal Cabinet meeting was staged on Tuesday at Leinster House, where final specifics were confirmed ahead of Wednesday’s deadline for bids.

Among the list of conditions sought by Uefa were guarantees of police escorts for teams travelling to games during the 24-nation tournament.

England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland and Northern Ireland had originally collaborated to pitch for the 2030 World Cup but switched focus to allow Spain and Portugal a clear run at bringing the global showpiece to Europe.

The bid team submitted their initial dossier for the Euros last November and are expected to face competition from solely Turkey once Wednesday’s deadline confirms the contenders. Turkey has never hosted a major tournament.

A final decision is due to be taken by Uefa’s executive committee at their October meeting.

“The FAI notes and welcomes today’s decision by the Government of Ireland to support the bid to co-host UEFA EURO 2028 ahead of the formal submission of the final five nation joint bid to UEFA tomorrow,” the FAI said on Tuesday night.

From the Irish side of the proposal, Lansdowne Road, Croke Park and the unbuilt Casement Park were listed among the 14 stadia included in the preliminary submission.

Although the GAA a fortnight ago approved the availability of their two stadia, the Belfast venue is in danger of being excluded from the final 10 to be revealed in today’s proposal.

Casement’s redevelopment has been dogged by delays, with legal challenges and inflation-driven construction cost spikes casting doubt over its readiness for the tournament.

Northern Ireland will require an expansion of their national stadium by 12,000 seats to meet the minimum 30,000 capacity required to stage matches.