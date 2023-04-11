Liverpool pull out of race to sign Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund

£135m-plus cost deemed too much given need to overhaul squad
Liverpool pull out of race to sign Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund

COSTLY ACQUISITION: England's Jude Bellingham celebrates at the final whistle following the FIFA World Cup Round of Sixteen match at the Al-Bayt Stadium. Pic: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

Tue, 11 Apr, 2023 - 21:13
Andy Hunter

Liverpool have decided not to pursue a deal for Jude Bellingham this summer as the cost of signing the England international would restrict the planned overhaul of Jürgen Klopp’s squad.

The 19-year-old has been a leading transfer target for Liverpool for more than a year but the overall price of signing the midfielder alongside the possibility that Borussia Dortmund might refuse to sell, plus the number of positions that need addressing at the end of a disappointing season, has led to the club pulling out of the race. 

Real Madrid, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea are among the clubs who retain an interest.

Dortmund are believed to want around £135m plus add-ons should they decide to sell their prized asset this summer, with Bellingham’s valuation rising considerably since his impressive performances at the World Cup. The combined package of transfer fee, agents’ fees plus the player’s lucrative salary would severely limit Liverpool’s ability to sign other players this summer. 

After a season that has exposed the need for a major overhaul of Klopp’s squad, and could result in failure to qualify for the Champions League for the first time since the manager’s debut campaign, the club’s hierarchy believes their resources should be spread elsewhere.

Klopp has told the club’s owners, Fenway Sports Group, to move swiftly on transfer deals having lost out to Real Madrid in the pursuit of midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni last summer. A drawn-out battle for Bellingham’s signature would increase the risk of other targets moving elsewhere and Liverpool accept they cannot afford to miss out on several alternative options. 

Chelsea’s Mason Mount, Brighton’s Moisés Caicedo, Matheus Nunes of Wolves and Ryan Gravenberch of Bayern Munich are among the midfielders of interest.

The decision to withdraw from the Bellingham race will be unpopular among Liverpool fans but Klopp hinted at such a development at his press conference on Friday. “Whatever we do next year will never be enough from peoples’ point of view and your point of view, but with smart recruitment we will improve - definitely,” he said. 

“That is the plan.”

Guardian

More in this section

Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa - Premier League - City Ground Sporting director Filippo Giraldi leaves Nottingham Forest after just six months
Wrexham v Notts County - Vanarama National League - Racecourse Ground Ben Foster: ‘I owe a lot to Wrexham. I’m enjoying playing football again’
Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Ben Chilwell signs two-year contract extension at Chelsea
Chelsea Press Conference - Santiago Bernabeu - Tuesday 11th April

Frank Lampard says Europe offers Chelsea a welcome break from domestic struggles

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd