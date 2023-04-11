Ben Chilwell signs two-year contract extension at Chelsea

Ben Chilwell has committed his future to Chelsea by signing a two-year contract extension which will keep the left-back at Stamford Bridge until the summer of 2027.

Chilwell, a £50million signing from Leicester during Frank Lampard’s first spell in charge in 2020, has been linked with a number of Premier League rivals after an injury-plagued couple of seasons, but the 26-year-old said he wanted to remain at Chelsea for the long-term.