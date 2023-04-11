Alan Browne facing weeks on the sidelines with a knee injury

Alan Browne has become Stephen Kenny’s first injury concern for the June Euro qualifier in Greece but the Preston North End midfielder should be available unless his layoff for medial ligament damage is extended.

The Corkman hobbled out of Friday’s Championship meeting with QPR with a knee complaint and it is understood he faces at least a month on the sidelines.

Browne has been one of Kenny’s go-to constants – featuring in the 13 matches of the manager’s tenure.

Indeed, but for suspension in the October 2021 window, the playmaker’s talents would have been called upon more often during a testing regime. His goals against Serbia, Belgium and Scotland were highpoints of the manager’s era.

“Yeah, not good, Browney," said Preston manager Ryan Lowe after Monday's win over Reading, which moved them into seventh and on the verge of the playoffs.

"He's probably going to be out for a few weeks off. He has had a whack on his medial ligament and he has had a scan.

UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Round Group B, Aviva Stadium, Dublin 27/3/2023

“He won't be with us - I don't know how long it is going to be. It is day-to-day; he is in a brace at the moment as a precaution. We will have to take each step and day as it comes, but he's certainly not going to be available for the next two weeks I wouldn't have thought.

"And then, whatever it looks like after that, maybe there is a possibility. I am just saying that in the next two weeks, he won't play. I don't know how long it's going to be from there.

“We will have to wait. He doesn't have to get any surgery or anything like that; it is just a time healer. He will get a PRP in it, which will help the healing.

"But again, we won't rush him back unless we need to. Over the next two weeks, it will be an opportunity for someone else and then we'll take it from there.”