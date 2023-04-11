Pauw defends Ireland's physicality and drops Farrelly World Cup hint

Vera Pauw defended her side’s physical approach to facing the United States as she insisted Ireland will not shirk any challenge when they meet the world champions again in St Louis on Tuesday night.

The visitors lost the opening game of their Stateside tour 2-0 in Texas on Saturday but proved a much tighter and tougher opponent than previous Ireland sides who have come across the Atlantic and wilted. The Girls in Green were responsible for some meaty early challenges in Austin and some online commentary suggested Pauw’s side had brought a rugby-style approach.

The manager pushed back on that view and said their intent to put opposition under pressure will not change, as she pointed to a similar barb levelled at Ireland on the road to World Cup qualification.

“How am I going to respond to this? We played Sweden and they said exactly the same thing but Sweden had 24 fouls and we had 3 fouls. We are a team that within the rules of the game, we put pressure on an opponent,” said Pauw. “That is why [US coach] Vlatko [Andonovski] wanted to play us — he told me. We will be fair but we will not give anything away. I don’t know why people say that on Twitter because what do you do? You don’t stop them going forward?”

Having lost striker Mallory Swanson to an ugly knee injury in the first game, Andonovski outlined his intent to make wholesale changes for Tuesday’s renewal here in St. Louis. However Pauw will not be following suit.

Ahead of her side’s run through at CityPark Stadium in the Monday evening sunshine, the manager confirmed that Sinead Farrelly and Aoife Mannion, both recent additions to her panel, will not feature on Tuesday but otherwise she’s likely to at least start with her strongest XI, if changes are highly likely.

“You know we get the opportunity only once to play the world champions twice like this so we do not give away the second game for a chance to develop,” said the Dutchwoman. “We [take] what we have learned from the first game, we implement for the second game and that’s exactly the goal that we have. That’s our next step to the 20th of July.”

Pauw did appear to confirm that Farrelly, whose addition and rapid debut was hailed as a game-changer by the manager, will be on the plane to the World Cup. The Gotham midfielder will be rested Tuesday but did take part in much of Monday’s training session after a stunning return to the sport at the age of 33.

“Sinead did not play for seven years…she did remarkably well for us for 60 minutes. But we could see from the heart rate monitor, we could judge how she was feeling in those final five minutes,” said Pauw as she motioned downward with her hand.

“That means she cannot recover in two days. We did not take a risk. Her body is more important than the outcome of tomorrow’s game.

“We are in daily contact with her coach because this situation is a bit special. Together we have a programme set up and we will go into the details next week to get her fitter and ready for the World Cup. So yes if she is fit there is a big chance she will be [in the squad.”