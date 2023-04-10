Leicester appoint Dean Smith as manager until the end of the season

Leicester have appointed Dean Smith as manager until the end of the season.

Former Aston Villa boss Smith, who has been out of work since leaving Norwich earlier this year, will oversee the final eight games of the campaign following the sacking of Brendan Rodgers last week.

The Foxes have lost both games since Rodgers left, leaving them second bottom, but only two points from safety.

Smith, who will take training for the first time on Tuesday, said on the club's official website: "I'm really happy to have the opportunity to lead the team during these final weeks of the season.

"The challenge in front of us is clear, but it's one myself and my coaching team have experienced before and, with the quality in this squad and the number of games remaining, it's very much achievable.

"Our first job is to rebuild confidence and instil belief in the team and I'm looking forward to getting to work with the players this week."

Leicester chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha added: "His leadership, coaching and motivational qualities will be vital assets for us in the coming eight games as we fight to secure our Premier League status.

"We've endured a challenging season, but I have no doubt that we have the quality in our squad to win this fight.

"Dean's experience will be key to unlocking that potential, helping the team rediscover its confidence and channelling the support of our fans, who will be so important during these final eight games."