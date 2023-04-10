Chris Forrester double helps St Pat's see off Drogheda

Drogheda United 1 St Patrick's Athletic 3

Chris Forrester fired St Patrick’s Athletic to a third straight victory as they continued their recent dominance over Drogheda United with a deserved victory at Weavers Park.

The home side were missing manager Kevin Doherty following his sending off at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium last Friday but their win there underlined his unfancied team’s ability to beat anyone in the division, regardless of status.

They could do nothing to stop St Pat’s continue their recent fine form, however. Forrester’s two first half goals, either side of Dylan Grimes' equaliser, ensured Tim Clancy’s team made it nine points from nine available since the international break.

The midfielder hit the game’s lead goal from the penalty spot. Jarlath Jones was adjudged to have handled Jay McGrath’s headed flick-on. Given how close the players were to each other, it seemed harsh but referee Kevin O’Sullivan displayed no uncertainty in reaching the decision.

Grimes was well placed to finish after Freddie Draper’s run into Pat’s territory was halted just inside the area. The ball fell his way and he produced a composed finish. The visitors from Inchicore soon reassumed control.

After Colin McCabe saved from Jamie McClelland, the ball was worked to Forrester. He deftly turned away from his man and left Colin McCabe stranded with a shot into the bottom corner.

There was to be no repeat of United heroics from their previous game. This time, even with a full complement of players, they could hardly lay a glove on their opponents on a bitterly cold evening by the Boyne.

Pat’s dominated the second half but their attacks on the home goal never amounted to an onslaught. Eoin Doyle did eventually round off the victory with a well taken finish late into injury time with Drogheda players upfield, pressing for an equaliser.

Drogheda United: McCabe; Heeney (Davis, 81), Ahui, Keeley, Jones; Deegan, Brennan; McNally (Leddy, 57), Grimes, Rooney; Draper.

St Patrick’s Athletic: Lyness; Curtis, Redmond (Lewis, 64), McGrath, Breslin; Lennon, Forrester, Timmermans (Murphy, 77); McClelland; Lonergan (E Doyle, 64), Mulraney (M Doyle, 23).

Referee: Kevin O’Sullivan