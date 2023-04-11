Colin Healy happy with Cork City's response to Good Friday hammering

CORK CITY 1 (Cian Murphy 37) DUNDALK 0

Erasing Friday’s Black Friday on a Good Monday was one thing but Colin Healy has asked his Cork City side to maintain Monday’s levels to avoid another slippage into struggle.

A first goal of the season on his first start for Cian Murphy and a first win in six fused to deliver a much-needed festive rising.

Eighteen goals over his two seasons in the First Division had earned Murphy the trust of Healy but despite injury delaying his full return to the top-fight he showed impeccable composure to bury the solitary goal on 37 minutes.

A flat Dundalk failed to muster much in response before a crowd of 3,674 and this was their fourth defeat on the spin, started by their Leinster Senior Cup loss to Shelbourne.

Friday’s 4-0 pummelling at St Patrick’s Athletic brought out a caustic side to the usually calm City boss.

His hurt at descending to the nadir of his near three-year term was evident in cutting words.

It certainly worked for his Rebels were “on it” from the outset.

“It was a big performance after a bad one on Friday,” he said.

“We only trained for 40 minutes at the weekend with the quick turnaround. The players knew they had to respond and they did – brilliantly.

“The team was solid from back to front and we didn’t even concede many chances. A clean sheet gives you a strong chance.”

Cian Coleman recovered from illness to resume his midfield berth in one of three changes and the captain’s verve laid the template for an upturn.

Still, the demise could have soon spilled over from Friday inside 30 seconds but for Jonas Häkkinen producing a block to deny Johannes Yli-Kokko, who drifted in undetected from the right. A case of one Finn preventing another from finishing.

City soon took charge, with Joe O’Brien-Whitmarsh a livewire on his first league start. The 17-year-old operated off lone frontman Ruairi Keating, with Murphy and Cian Bargary patrolling the flanks.

Most menacing for opposition defenders is Bargary’s pace but his repertoire extends to throw-ins and decibel levels increased upon the frequent sight of the Tipp man with the ball in his hands at the sideline.

Nathan Shepperd did his utmost to deal with the catapults but it was off second balls that Dundalk struggled.

Aaron Bolger first saw his drive blocked on 24 minutes before a few minutes later, when the scramble fell the way of Kevin Čustović on the edge of the box, it took a goalline clearance from Andy Boyle to keep it scoreless.

Another throw-in that got recycled was sprayed out to O’Brien-Whitmarsh, whose delicious cross invited a header but Ally Gilchrist’s sent his glanced attempt a yard off-target.

A strong breeze into his face caused Shepperd all sorts of problems with his clearances, triggering jeers every time the goalkeeper was poised to kick.

His first switch to the alternative means of throwing the ball ultimately resulted in the hosts regaining possession and grabbing the breakthrough.

When the ball was floated up to the halfway line towards Dundalk’s sole striker Dan Kelly, he inadvertently looped it back towards goal where Keating outjumped Boyle.

His flick-on freed Murphy into the box and, though he was veering to the right, Murphy’s low shot fizzed through the legs of Shepperd.

It was a lead City were deserving of and might have added to on the stroke of half-time.

Coleman wriggled free and rose at the back post from a free-kick to send his header across the goalmouth where Greg Sloggett was first to react by hooking the appetising ball to safety.

City’s attacking impetus faded after the interval but they hardly needed it as Dundalk failed to land a blow.

Swapping Kelly for John Martin at the break didn’t enhance their presence up top and it was asking too much of Pat Hoban, returning from injury off the bench with 18 minutes left, to engineer a revival.

Rayhaan Tulloch provided their minimal contribution, arrowing one shot wide of the far post and rippling the side-netting with another, as well as mounting a tenuous penalty claim following a tangle with Josh Honohan.

Hoban completely scuffing his header as minutes ticked into stoppage time encapsulated another day of frustration for the Lilywhites.

CORK CITY: J Corcoran; J Honohan, J Häkkinen, A Gilchrist, K Čustović; A Bolger, C Coleman; C Murphy (E Varian 78), J O’Brien Whitmarsh (B Coffey 69), C Bargary (D Crowley 71); R Keating.

DUNDALK: N Shepperd; A Davies, A Boyle, H Muller, R McCourt (P Hoban 72); A Lewis (K Ward 57), G Sloggett; J Yii-Koko (R O’Kane 57), C Malley, R Tulloch; D Kelly (J Martin 46).

Referee: Sean Grant (Wexford).

Attendance: 3,674.