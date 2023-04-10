Easter rising for Cork City erases Black Friday blot

CORK CITY..1 (Cian Murphy 37) DUNDALK…0

A first goal of the season for Cian Murphy and a first win in six fused to deliver an Easter rising for Cork City.

Eighteen goals over his two seasons in the First Division had earned Murphy the trust of Colin Healy but despite injury delaying his full return to the top-fight he showed impeccable composure to bury the solitary goal on 37 minutes.

A flat Dundalk failed to muster much in response before a crowd of 3,674 and this was their fourth defeat on the spin, started by their Leinster Senior Cup loss to Shelbourne.

Healy knows all about the abyss Stephen O’Donnell is staring into.

Friday’s 4-0 pummelling at St Patrick’s Athletic brought out a caustic side to the unusually calm City boss.

His hurt at descending to the nadir of his near three-year term was evident in cutting words and the only surprise was that just three of the team dropped out.

Fortunately Cian Coleman recovered from illness to resume his midfield berth and it the captain’s verve and vigour which laid the template for an upturn.

Still, the demise could have soon spilled over from Friday inside 30 seconds but for Jonas Häkkinen producing a block to deny Johannes Yli-Kokko, who drifted in undetected from the right. A case of one Finn preventing another from finishing.

City soon took charge, with Joe O’Brien Whitmarsh a livewire on his first league start. The 17-year-old operated off lone frontman Ruairi Keating, with Murphy and Cian Bargary patrolling the flanks.

Most menacing for opposition defenders is Bargary’s pace but his repertoire extends to throw-ins and decibel levels increased upon the frequent sight of the Tipp man with the ball in his hands at the sideline.

Nathan Shepperd did his utmost to deal with the catapults but it was off second balls that Dundalk struggled.

Aaron Bolger first saw his drive blocked on 24 minutes before a few minutes later, when the scramble fell the way of Kevin Čustović on the edge of the box, it took a goal-line clearance from Andy Boyle to keep it scoreless.

Another throw-in that got recycled was sprayed out to O’Brien-Whitmarsh, whose delicious cross invited a header but Ally Gilchrist’s sent his glanced attempt a yard off-target.

A strong breeze into his face caused Shepperd all sorts of problems with his clearances, triggering jeers everytime the goalkeeper was poised to kick.

His first switch to the alternative means of throwing the ball ultimately resulted in the hosts regaining possession and grabbing the breakthrough.

When the ball was floated up to the halfway line towards Dundalk’s sole striker Dan Kelly, he inadvertently looped it back towards goal where Keating outjumped Boyle.