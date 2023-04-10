PGMOL apologise to Brighton for third time this season

THE ROW rumbles on. Brighton and Hove Albion are still understandably unhappy about the poor standard of refereeing in their defeat at Tottenham, highlighting five key decisions that they claim cost them three points.

The PGMOL, refereeing's governing body led by Howard Webb, apologised to the club Sunday for the third time this season, for mistakes made in the game by referee Stuart Atwell and VAR Michael Salisbury.

These included two goals, from Kaoru Mitoma and Danny Welbeck, ruled out for handball, two potential penalties refused, and Ivan Perisic escaping with a yellow rather than a red card for a sliding challenge on Pascal Gross.

Tottenham also had complaints that Brighton captain Lewis Dunk went unpunished for stamping on Cristian Romero's foot off the ball and Alexis MacAllister was not censured for a late tackle on Eric Dier that injured the England defender's ankle.

Spurs were also baffled that Cristian Stellini was shown a red card along with his counterpart Roberto De Zerbi after a mass brawl on the touchline in the 59th minute, with the Tottenham manager conspicuous by his absence, standing several yards away and focussed on the match action while coaching staff from both subs and some Brighton substitutes squared up.

Stellini said afterwards he presumed he was punished for failing to control his staff, but he said he was more concerned about what was happening on the pitch.

He also stressed he respected 'all Premier League managers, from the past and present' and had no issues with De Zerbi, despite the Brighton manager making an angry point before kickoff, jabbing his finger and arguing instead of the usual pre-match niceties.

And when Dunk equalised Heung Min Son's opener for Spurs, De Zerbi ran over to Stellini and again gesticulated provocatively. When he got a red card for his part in the pitchside melee, it was perhaps inevitable, as will be the ban that follows.

DeZerbi has quickly established a reputation for two things since his first game in October – having a well-organised and dynamic team on the pitch, and having a tempestuous temperament on the touchline.

He had already received four yellow cards and one red before Saturday, leading to two one-match bans, and this time it is likely to be a longer suspension. But he is unrepentant. “Passion is an important part of my character and I cannot lose this passion.

“I respect everyone and have always done so, in Italy, in Ukraine with Shakhtar Donetsk and now in the Premier League. Sometimes I ask myself if the rules are the same in Italy, Ukraine and England.

“It is only here there is a problem, and smarter people maybe adapt. But I don't think my habits are important, and I trust my staff. The Premier League is the top league in Europe, and it is an honour to work here, but I want to stay and keep my character, be myself.”

He also suggested his players should move on from the controversy. Although they had the better chances and were harshly done by, Brighton's defeat sdet them back in their quest to overtake Tottenham and reach the top four.

“We deserved to win,' he added. “I told my players we can analyse and influence our own performance but we cannot control the referee's situation.”

Tottenham's victory kept them in fifth place, just three points behind Newcastle and Manchester United in third and fourth place, and Stellini says they can still achieve Champions League football under him and his assistant Ryan Mason, who took over for the final half-hour having been caretaker manager two years ago. Mason was a crowd favourite as a player, and is still very close to Harry Kane in particular.

In contrast to Antonio Conte's negative substitutions that earned the former Spurs manager derision from supporters, Mason got a huge roar when he sent on the attack-minded Arnaut Danjuma in the 78th minute. It paid off instantly when Kane scored the winner a minute later with a powerful finish, although less spectacular that Son's 10th minute strike, his 100th Premier League goal, making him the first Asian player to reach that landmark.

"Scoring 100 goals in the Premier League is a massive thing,” he said.

“I was really emotional because I have had tough moments in the last few weeks. My Grandad passed away and it was not easy. I want to dedicate that goal to him.

"I hope all Asian players – especially those in South Korea - look at this achievement and believe they can do it as well. I take responsibility to be a good example to help these young guys. I want them to believe an Asian player can do amazing things in the Premier League.”

Son shared last season's Golden Boot with Mohammed Salah but has struggled this year.

"Sometimes you expect another amazing season, but there can be more pressure. I'm the most frustrated guy and player but I see where I can improve. I am not the perfect player so I need to look at my weaknesses. The fans are supporting me and I need to take a big responsibility to do well for the rest of the season."

TOTTENHAM (3-4-3): Lloris 7; Romero 7, Dier 6, Lenglet 6; Porro 6, Skipp 8 (Sarr 87), Hojbjerg 7, Perisic 6 (Tanganga 90+1); Kulusevski 7 (Danjuma 78), Kane 8, Son 8.

BRIGHTON (4-2-3-1): Steele 6; Veltman 6, Colwill 6 (Webster 69), Dunk 7, Estupinan 7; Gross 6, Caicedo 8; March 7, MacAllister 7, Mitoma 7; Welbeck 6 (Ferguson 66).

Referee: Stuart Atwell 3/10