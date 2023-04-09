Next eight games will determine strength of Anfield point for Arsenal 

Mikel Arteta predicted that Anfield would be akin to a jungle and so it proved as Arsenal started an epic contest like a team of Tarzans only to run out of muscle as Liverpool re-discovered their 'mentality monster' tag.

The Gunners have produced plenty of statement wins in their pursuit of a first Premier League title since Arsene Wenger's 'Invincibles' ran away with the championship in 2003-04 and were only a few minutes away from making the biggest one of all.

Then Roberto Firmino - one of several players who will be heading for the exit door this season - headed an equaliser that not only sent Liverpool fans into raptures but will also have had Manchester City and their followers dancing round their living rooms.

And only two sensational late saves from Aaron Ramsdale ensured the Gunners left Merseyside with the draw that leaves them six points ahead of City, having played a game more than Pep Guardiola's reigning champions and sets up what is likely to be a title deciding visit to the Etihad Stadium later this month.

For 40 minutes it was a no-contest as the Gunners out-ran, out-fought and out-played Jurgen Klopp's team to take a 2-0 lead. It was like watching the Merseyside club in their pomp when they ended Anfield's wait for the title in 2019-20.

Then Granit Xhaka foolishly got involved in a heated head-to-head exchange with Trent Alexander-Arnold and the whole dynamic of the game changed.

It roused not only the crowd but more importantly the home side and the match became a dog-fight - which is just what Liverpool wanted. Mo Salah pulled one back just before the break and it was very much game on.

Liverpool were further fired up by a bizarre incident at half-time when Andy Robertson approached referee's assistant Constantine Hatzidikis to complain about something and appeared to be elbowed by the official.

Arsenal needed some good fortune - all potential title winners do along the journey - and they got it when Salah missed a penalty for the second time in three games after Rob Holding's had bundled over Diogo Jota. This time the Egyptian rolled his shot wide in front of a dismayed Kop wide blazing over in the defeat Bournemouth.

Roy Keane, who rarely pulls his punches, accused Liverpool of defending "like a pub team" in the first half.

Arsenal's first goal a mixture or fine play and a touch of good fortune. Bakary Saka's delightful turn on to Ben White's pass left Robertson floundering before he fed Martin Odegaard whose through pass took a deflection off Virgil Van Dijk and dropped invitingly for Gabriel Martinelli to dart through the tightest of gaps and toe poke the ball under Alisson and into the corner of the net.

It was arguably one the softest shots of the season - but resulted in one of the most important goals.

Martinelli then turned provider when he supplied the perfect cross for Gabriel Jesus to get between Van Dijk and Robertson to score with a well-directed downward header.

Liverpool's frustration was summed up by Jordan Henderson remonstrating with Alexander-Arnold for not getting tighter to Martinelli and then moments later when Van Dijk was booked after scything down Jesus.

Liverpool were not helped by Klopp's surprise pre-match tactical decision to move Alexander-Arnold into a what is termed an 'inverted' right back role - where he in turns was a right back and a right midfielder. He looked all at sea and so were his team-mates.

Xhaka has appeared this season to have put a lid on the red mist that disfigured his early Arsenal career but his spat with Alexander-Arnold - which resulted in them both being booked - was unnecessary and unsettling to his team-mates who suddenly lost their earlier composure and saw their lead cut by Salah's close range strike.

If the first half was mostly about Arsenal's attacking quality, the second half was all about their defensive resilience as Liverpool re-discovered their old selves.

They refused to be deflated by Salah's miss from the spot and pressed relentlessly but Ramsdale's save from Darwin Nunez looked as if it might secure the three points for Arsenal.

But substitute Firmino, so often the scourge of the north London club during his eight years with Liverpool, struck again with a far post header from Alexander-Arnold's cross and Liverpool almost completed a sensational comeback with man-of-the-match Ramsdale making two more superb saves from Salah and then Ibrahima Konate - from point blank range - in a dramatic and breath-taking finale.

Liverpool deserved their point for their second half performance but it will leave Klopp scratching his head once again. They have played well in patches this season but have lacked consistency and look far too open defensively.

Despite their delight at coming back from 2-0 down, it didn't do too many favours for their hopes of salvaging a top four place from a campaign that has has been for the most part a massive disappointment after going within two games of winning an unprecedented quadruple of trophies last season.

But while the absence of Champions League football would be a serious blow to the club's prestige and finances perhaps it would be a blessing in allowing Klopp more time to re-build, re-jig and re-set.

Most great teams have a four or five-season cycle before they need refreshing and Liverpool have certainly looked in need of that for a lot of this season - although not in the second half yesterday.

For Arsenal, this will feel like a defeat after being 2-0 up. But once the dust settles they may feel different. The next month will decide whether in fact this might prove a vital point.