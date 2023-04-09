Arsenal give up two-goal lead as Firmino equaliser ensures share of spoils

LIVERPOOL 2 ARSENAL 2

A LATE Bobby Firmino equaliser put the title race back in the hands of defending Premier League champions Manchester City as Arsenal blew a two-goal lead at Anfield.

City can now regain the lead at the top by winning their game in hand and beating Arsenal at home when the sides meet at the end of the month.

Arsenal could argue they have just as much chance of winning that one but they rarely do well there and first it is time to reflect on this classic for the Premier League era.

Liverpool missed a penalty and both teams had a chances to win the match in the seventh and final minute of time added on at the end Mikel Arteta's men deservedly led through first half goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus before Mo Salah pulled one back before the break. Arsenal never really recovered and Firmino's late leveller could so easily been followed up by a winner but for some world-class goalkeeping by Aaron Ramsdale.

A point might not be a disaster for Arsenal but it will feel like a defeat to their players and supporters as they look ahead to this Friday's visit of Southampton.

The match even had a missed Salah penalty and a bizarre half-time incident when Liverpool's Andy Robertson appeared to be elbowed by a linesman amid an argument.

Arsenal came out with intent from the very first seconds and were ahead when Ben White and Bukayo Saka combined after eight minutes and the ball bounced off the recalled Virgil van Dijk into Martinelli's path to finish with a deft prod beyond his fellow countryman Alisson.

For a team that has not lost since January 2022 after taking the lead it was an overwhelming opening statement as the young forward wheeled away in celebration of his 14th goal of the season.

Zinchenko let loose from the edge of the area soon after, as Arsenal dominated, and this time Alison was grateful to tip the ball around a post for a corner.

Jesus went close to turning one in from a Saka cross as Liverpool struggled to cope with Arsenal's energy and relentless pressure with and without the ball.

Elements of the Liverpool support let their frustration be heard but the majority kept the faith and they were nearly rewarded with a 20th minute equaliser only for Robertson to drag a great chance wide.

The only surprise about Arsenal's second was how easy it was. Martinelli skipped freely down the left flank once again and then picked out Jesus in the middle as the south Americans combined with a cross and unchallenged header in the 28th minute.

Martinelli was at his unplayable best and van Dijk showed the only way he could stop him was to hack him down – earning a deserved yellow card for his cynical foul.

Now all we could hear, amid the occasional Liverpudlian groan, were the jubilant visiting fans. The tide turned, however, following an unnecessary challenge by Granit Xhaka on Trent Alexander-Arnold. It resulted in both players squaring up and being booked but most importantly fired up the Liverpool supporters and acted as a shot of adrenaline through the until then docile Liverpool side.

Soon after Salah finished a great Liverpool move to get his side back into the game three minutes before half-time. Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota combined superbly on the left and the ball was played on by Jordan Henderson before Ala tapped it in at the far post.

Now we really had a proper atmosphere and a match fit for the occasion. It could so easily have been two-two oing into the break as Klopp's men kicked and fought their way back into the match.

Arsenal's flow had successfully been disrupted and both sets of players took out some of their frustration on referee Paul Tierney and his assistants as they departed for a half-time rest. Robertson was booked for protesting after appearing to be elbowed by one of the linesmen after confronting him.

Liverpool maintained their momentum after the break and were awarded a 52nd minute penalty for a clumsy Rob Holding foul on Jota. Soft, but the right decision.

A Holding error, while he is in as cover for the injured William Saliba, was more expected than the ensuing miss by Sala as the brilliant Egyptian side-footed his spot kick low and wide.

He had another effort well saved by Ramsdale moments later as Liverpool did not allow their disappointment to knock them out of their stride at a time when Arsenal were struggling to string a pass together.

It was then that Klopp, sensing Arsenal were there for the taking, decided to go for the jugular by sending on heavyweight substitutes Thiago and Darwin Nunez.

Uruguay international Nunez was lively and had a one-on-one chance with Ramsdale around ten minutes from time but the Arsenal keeper, who had an excellent match, stood his ground and saved relatively comfortably.

By now Arteta had with draw Jesus for Leandro Trossard and sent o young Polish defender Jakub Kiwior to bolster his options at the back, Bukayo Saka betrayed his side's tactics and anxiety when he was booked for time-wasting over taking an 85th minute corner. Arsenal defender Gabriel should have scored with a header when the ball eventually was crossed in but his header was too close to Alisson.

Two minutes later and Firmino, not long on for Fabinho, showed his fellow Brazil countryman how to do it by heading in at the far post from an Alexander-Arnold cross. What a noise, what a comeback!

Liverpool: Alisson 6, Alexander-Arnold 5, Konate 6, Van Dijk 6, Robertson 6, Henderson 6, Fabinho 6 (Firmino 77), Jones 7 (Thiago 60), Jota 6 (Nunez 60), Salah 7, Gakpo 6. Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Milner, Elliott, Tsimikas, Matip.

Arsenal: Ramsdale 8, White 7, Holding 6, Gabriel 6, Zinchenko 7 (Tierney 88), Odegaard 6 (Kiwior 80), Partey 6, Xhaka 6, Saka 7, Jesus 9 (Trossard 80), Martinelli 8. Subs: Turner, Smith Rowe, Jorginho, Vieira, Nelson, Walters.

Referee: Paul Tierney 7