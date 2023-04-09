PGMOL admits Brighton should have been awarded penalty in defeat to Spurs

The PGMOL’s chief refereeing officer, Howard Webb, has made contact with Brighton to apologise for the officials’ failure to award the Seagulls a penalty in their 2-1 loss to Spurs on Saturday

Kaoru Mitoma was tripped in the box by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg but referee Stuart Attwell failed to spot the infringement. The error was compounded by the video assistant referee (VAR), Michael Salisbury, failing to overturn Attwell’s decision.