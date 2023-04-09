Maguire: 'I enjoyed lifting the Carabao Cup and I want to lift another two'

MAN UNITED 2 EVERTON 0

ERIK ten Hag faces an anxious wait in the coming hours to discover the severity of the injury suffered by Marcus Rashford in this ultimately routine win but, farther down the line, the Manchester United manager knows he has a major issue looming in the shape of Harry Maguire.

Recalled for just his third league start since the end of October, the club captain was adequate, but little more, in helping his side keep a clean sheet against a toothless Everton line-up.

It was the latest in a series of increasingly rare cameos from Maguire, still the world’s most expensive defender, and one who, to his credit, has been a model citizen as his Old Trafford career has imploded.

In total, seven of his 13 starts this season have come in cup competitions and, having started the campaign at the heart of a United defence badly beaten in the opening defeats to Brighton and Brentford, it has been evident for some time that ten Hag does not want to build his team around the England regular.

Maguire could have followed the example of Cristiano Ronaldo and agitated for a move. Instead, he has earned new admirers inside and outside of Old Trafford for the manner in which he has handled his demotion.

“Listen, I’m not going to stand here and say I love it, or that I like it. I don’t,” said Maguire.

“I want to play every game and I have done for the last eight years of my career. Also I have to respect the manager and his decisions and also respect how good the competition is at centre-back at this club.

“It is, and I believe that. When I get my chance I want to perform, I want to win and most importantly for the team have an influence on the game.

“Of course I want to play every game and I’m sure if you spoke to our centre-backs in their roles, they are all experienced and have played at the top level and will all be disappointed when sat on the bench. That is the same for me.

“We’ve got such a busy end to the season. My mentality is that I want to get another two trophies for the club. I enjoyed lifting the Carabao Cup and I want to lift another two.

“I will work as hard as I can in training, as I’m sure I’m going to get numerous starts between now and the end of the season. It is not like I’ve not started.

“I’ve started the last two games before the international break against Fulham and Betis. It is not like I’ve been frozen out or not been involved.

“I’m still playing a lot of games but obviously as a footballer I want to play every game. But I’m sure sure every other centre-back in the dressing room does as well and the manager cannot play all four.”

Maguire, and ten Hag for that matter, have steadfastly refused to talk about the summer and the options both parties face in deciding how to handle the centre-half’s departure from the club - if, indeed, that is to happen.

The chances of recouping even 50 per cent of the £80 million paid to Leicester nearly four years ago are non-existent - 25p in the pound might be a more realistic asking price for a 30-year-old.

But, curiously, Maguire has proved to be something of a lucky charm for ten Hag of late, with his last 10 starts all ending in victories.

“It’s my job to stay sharp. That’s the bottom line of it, it is my job to be ready and to train as well as I can,” said Maguire.

“If you ask anyone in the dressing room how well I train, I train hard and competitively in everything I do whether it is a small-sided game or possession, and I always do extras.

“I’ve proven that because every time I’ve been given an opportunity for the club this year and for country in the World Cup and qualifiers, I felt like I’ve been in a really good place and I’m performing really well.

“Last season was disappointing for everyone, there are numerous players and we could speak about individuals, myself included.

“The form wasn’t good. Everyone’s form wasn’t good and that comes together as a collective. This year I feel I am in a good place mentally, physically and every time I’ve started a game of football I’ve done myself justice and done well.”

Most of ten Hag’s focus, following this latest win, remained on the other end of the field where his forwards missed a hatful of chances before Scott McTominay and substitute Anthony Martial rescued them from what would have been a costly goalless draw.

With Rashford limping off with a groin injury after 80 minutes - one which sparked a rant from the manager about the scheduling of United’s Premier League fixtures - a fit Martial could be the difference between this campaign ending in mediocre fashion or a blaze of glory.

“I’m not worried if Martial will score,” said ten Hag. “Martial, when fit, will contribute, when he's on the pitch, he makes a difference to the team - see (wins over) Manchester City, see Liverpool.

“He has to keep himself fit, then he is a threat to the opposition and he can be clinical as well.”

Man United (4-2-3-1): De Gea 6; Wan-Bissaka 6, Maguire 5, Martinez 7, Malacia 6; McTominay 7, Fernandes 8; Antony 6 (Martial 60, 6), Sabitzer 7 (Fred 76, 6), Sancho 7 (Eriksen 76, 6); Rashford 7 (Weghorst 80).

Substitutes (not used) Lindelof, Varane, Dalot, Pellistri, Butland.

Everton (4-1-4-1): Pickford 9; Coleman 5 (Patterson 87), Keane 5, Tarkowski 5, Godrey 4 (Mykolenko 45, 6); Iwobi 6, Gueye 5 (Garner 60, 5), Onana 5 (Davies 60, 5), McNeil 5; Gray 6, Simms 5 (Maupay 69, 5).

Substitutes (not used) Holgate, Mina, Begovic, Coady.

Referee: M Oliver 7