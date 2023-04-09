Up to speed Isak fires Newcastle to victory over Brentford

Brentford 1 Newcastle 2

Not so long ago Newcastle fans used to dread coming to London so often did their favourites flop there - 18 out of 24 visits ended in defeat before Rafa Benitez's final game as manager in 2019.

Now the Toon Army simply love a trip to the capital having enjoyed four wins and two draws from their six journeys down so far this season, with another to come, at Chelsea, on the final day.

No wonder Eddie Howe and his players stayed down south to prepare for this one, having thrashed West Ham 5-1 in midweek. Earlier in the season the Newcastle manager found himself having to quash the notion that they might as well move training there permanently (to help attract more top players went the theory) and of course it has since emerged that the UK Government are also big fans, according to Whitehall documents outlining just how keen Boris Johnson and Co were keen for the Premier League to welcome the oil-rich, weapons-buying Saudis, whose takeover was finally approved in October 2021.

The biggest single chunk of that PIF money was spent on Alexander Isak, the Sweden forward, and he repaid a significant chunk of that with a 61st-minute winner at Brentford.

That cancelled out the penalty he had had conceded at the end of the first half, converted by ex-Newcastle striker Ivan Toney, and was a sumptuous strike to add to David Raya's 54th-minute equaliser. Fellow striker Callum Wilson, one of two half-time changes, set him up for a rocket of a hit from the edge of the area with the same boot that had impeded Rico Henry for the spot-kick.

The goal meant Newcastle regained third place from Manchester United, winners over Everton earlier in the day, and extended a winning run to five matches.

Isak, 23, has scored five goals in those five games and now has eight in total. Not such a great haul overall from a man who cost 70million Euros from Real Sociedad at the end of August? Maybe but a huge chunk of the season he spent out with a hamstring injury and it was inevitable he would need bedding in as well.

"It took him a little while to get up to the speed that we play at," explained Dan Burn, the defender. "I think the gaffer said before that he was fit for a 90 but probably not the way that we play but you see his quality. He’s going to be a great player for how young he is and what he’s doing at the minute. Is he up to speed now? Yes!"

The first half was all about Toney, the striker Newcastle bought from Northampton in 2015, picked only four times and sold to Peterborough in 2018.

First he had a goal ruled out - correctly - by VAR for offside and then saw his weak penalty saved by Nick Pope after Sven Botman had felled Kevin Schade in the box.

It was the first time since October 2018 that he had fluffed a spot-kick and only the second overall and Thomas Frank, the Brentford manager, complained about Newcastle's dark arts in trying to put him off. Toney made no mistake with his second attempt however, although Pope guessed correctly again and almost got a hand to it, and 28 out 30 is still pretty impressive.

Newcastle had been poor but perked up immediately and it was no surprise that they levelled quickly through Joelinton, who nipped past Ben Mee and saw his pass deflected in off Raya's leg.

Isak's winner came soon after and although Pope was kept busy Newcastle maintained their new-found grip on the game to the end.

It was the first time that Brentford had lost a Premier League game on going ahead and dented their hopes of making a surprise European bow next term. That remains a possibility of course but the emergence of Aston Villa - Newcastle's next opponents - means it is now even less likely.

Another frustration to Frank was the sight of club captain Pontus Jansson limping off in pain and sans shirt after just a quarter of an hour.

The centre-back, who missed just one league game last term, was able to play just once between the start of October and the middle of March because of a hamstring injury.

The Swede was struck down again attempting a third game in a week and Frank admitted resting him would have been a better option.

Jansson is also out of contract in the summer but Frank was hopeful this latest setback would not overshadow negotiations.

"It is two different scenarios," he said. "Maybe he will be ready to play again on Saturday."

Brentford (3-5-2): Raya 7; Jansson 6 (Zanka 16, 6), Pinnock 7, Mee 6 (Wissa 82, 4); Hickey 7 (Mbuemo 74, 4), Dasilva 6 (Baptiste 74, 4), Jensen 6, Norgaard 6 (Janelt 82, 4), Henry 6; Schade 6, Toney 6.

Unused subs: Strakosha, Ghoddos, Damsgaard, Janelt, Roerslev.

Newcastle United (4-3-3): Pope 7; Trippier 7, Botman 6, Schar 6, Burn 7; Longstaff 5 (Gordon 46, 5 (Ritchie 90, 1)), Guimaraes 6, Willock 6 (Anderson 86, 3); Murphy 5 (Wilson 46, 7), Isak 7 (Lascelles 86, 3), Joelinton 7.

Unused subs: Dubravka, Dummett, Targett, Manquillo.

Referee: Chris Kavanagh 6