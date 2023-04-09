Guardiola relishing end-of-season chase for silverware 

AN insight into Manchester City’s impressive record of moving through the gears as the season progresses came when Pep Guardiola described the emotions triggered by this stage of the campaign.

The City manager had just watched his side sweep aside Southampton to register and eighth successive win in all competitions, restating their intention to push Arsenal all the way in the Premier League title race and maintaining recent momentum ahead of Tuesday's meeting with Bayern Munich at the Etihad Stadium.

That quarter-final first leg meeting has been given an extra edge since Thomas Tuchel was installed as manager of the Bundesliga club ensuring Guardiola will pit himself against the man who denied what would have been City’s first success in the competition when he oversaw Chelsea’s victory in the 2021 final.

For Guardiola, the thrill of the chase and pursuit of silverware is clearly enough motivation as his side enter a two-month period that will determine whether or not this turns into a season to remember. Jeopardy, he believes, brings out the best in him and his players.

“We had that feeling and we know that feeling and we have had that many times,” he said. “We lose a game, we lose the Premier League. We have played with that. In September and October you cannot have that feeling - it’s more, ‘Okay, we will drop points or whatever’.

“After you have had seasons when Liverpool were unstoppable and Arsenal are unstoppable now, you then get the feeling that everybody knows that if you drop points against Leicester or Arsenal, we don’t have a chance. But still we are there. There are many, many, many games to play. It is important that we are still alive in the competition.”

Not that Guardiola wouldn’t prefer to be in the position of the chased rather than the chaser.

“I would prefer to be in the position of Arsenal in the Premier League, for sure - to have our destiny in our own hands,” he added. But at the same time I am sure Arsenal would love to be in the FA Cup and in Europe.

“After what happened in the past, with the amount of games this season and in previous seasons, still the fact of us being there… I like it! You go to work thinking, ‘If we beat Leicester we are still alive,’ and ‘If we beat Arsenal, still we are alive’. Going there with nothing to do, you will get worse, So being in the quarter-finals against the elite of Europe is a moment to enjoy.

“September, October, November, I enjoy less. I the later stages of competition and fighting for titles, I am the happiest man in the world. I love to be here. What will happen? I don’t know. If we win, it will be perfect. I was lose, we will be a failure team. But nothing will change. The day after the sun will rise and we will try again in the future.

“This is the mindset we have to have and know that we want to do it again when we have done it in the past. That is why I am happy with the group of players I have - everyone is pushing to get better and better and better. That is why we are here.”

Tuchel will no doubt have noticed that, ominously for Bayern, City’s key attacking players - Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish and Kevin De Bruyne - are striking a rich vein of form. Landmarks continue to be reached by Haaland who brought up his 30th league goal of the season with a spectacular overhead kick having early headed City in front immediately before half-time.

He was assisted for the first by De Bruyne and the second by Grealish who scored the second. De Bruyne also won the penalty that allowed Julian Alvarez to add the fourth from the spot.

The downside was a stuttering first half display while Guardiola would have clearly preferred to keep a clean sheet and not have seen Ederson beaten by Sekou Mara’s 72nd minute goal shortly after Haaland had put City three up.

The overwhelming sense, though, was that Guardiola’s players, like their manager, are relishing the fight, starting with the meeting with Bayern. “I’m loving it going into Europe because these are the games you want to play,” said Nathan Ake, the City defender.

“It’s a big one at home and it’s going to be tough against one of the best teams in the world. But we are in a very good place at the moment, playing some good football se we can be confident, keep improving, keep doing well and at the end of season you can look back at what you’ve done but you just have to keep your focus.”

SOUTHAMPTON (4-3-3): Bazunu 6; Maitland-Niles 6, Bednarek 6, Bella-Kotchap 5, Walker-Peters 6; Ward-Prowse 6, Lavia 6 (Diallo 80, 6), Elyounoussi 5 (Armstrong 61, 6); Walcott 6 (Perraud 80, 6), Alcaraz 5 (Djenepo 69, 7), Sulemana 6 (Mara 69, 7).

Subs not used: McCarthy, Caleta-Car, Onuachu, Edozie.

MAN CITY (3-2-2–3): Ederson 6; Akanji 6, Dias 7, Ake 7; Stones 6 (Walker 56, 6), Rodri 7 (Phillips 81, 6); De Bruyne 9, Gundogan 7; Mahrez 6 (Silva 56, 6), Haaland 9 (Alvarez 69, 6), Grealish 8.

Subs not used: Ortega, Laporte, Gomez, Palmer, Lewis.

Referee: Robert Jones 6