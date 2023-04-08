Erling Haaland and Manchester City sweep past Southampton to maintain title push

SOUTHAMPTON 1 MANCHESTER CITY 4

ERLING Haaland extended his remarkable recent scoring streak to 11 goals in his last four appearances as Manchester City maintained their pursuit of Arsenal at the head of the Premier League table.

Haaland struck twice - his second a stunning overhead kick - to take his season tally to 44 goals in 38 games for Pep Guardiola’s side. In between the Norway international’s efforts, Jack Grealish maintained his own impressive run in front of goal with a Julian Alvarez penalty completing a routine win against the Premier League’s bottom club.

The victory closed the gap on Mikel Arteta’s league leaders to five points ahead of the Gunners’ trip to face Liverpool 24 hours later. Up to now Arsenal have shown they are capable of keeping City at arms length but this was a reminder that, should they slip, Guardiola’s side will be ready to pounce.

This was an eighth consecutive win in all competitions and there is a momentum growing around the defending champions that has been a feature of their recent campaigns. They will face Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday full of confidence that they can gain a valuable first leg advantage at the Etihad Stadium.

It took Guardiola’s side time to settle into the game with Southampton putting up a measure of resistance for much of the first-half and spurning a good chance to take a 16th minute lead. Kamaldeen Sulemana intercepted an attempted short corner and raced the length of the pitch only to overrun the ball when he reached the City box.

NOT-SO-CLOSE ENCOUNTER: Southampton's Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu couldn't prevent Erling Haaland claiming Manchester City's opener. Pic: Adam Davy/PA Wire.

Haaland, who missed last weekend’s win against Liverpool, also looked uncharacteristically rusty when he headed wide at the far post four minutes before the break. Inevitably the striker quickly made amends, providing a much more decisive finish immediately before the break when he rose to meet Kevin De Bruyne’s cross.

That was a painful blow to Southampton who would have received a welcome boost had they reached half-time on level terms. After the break though, there were few signs they were capable of working back on to level terms.

The second goal came in the 58th minute when De Bruyne released Grealish who advanced on Gavin Bazunu’s goal and scored at the second attempt after the keeper had parried his first shot.

And ten minutes later the game was effectively over when Haaland scored with an acrobatic overhead volley from Grealish’s cross.

Southampton replied when Moussa Djenepo weaved his way past four City defenders before squaring for Sekou Mara to side-foot home in the 72nd minute. But two minutes later, City restored the three-goal advantage when Alvarez converted from the spot after De Bruyne had been brought down by Kyle Walker-Peters.

Southampton (4-3-3): Bazunu 6; Maitland-Niles 6, Bednarek 6, Bella-Kotchap 5, Walker-Peters 6; Ward-Prowse 6, Lavia 6 (Diallo 80, 6), Elyounoussi 5 (Armstrong 61, 6); Walcott 6 (Perraud 80, 6), Alcaraz 5 (Djenepo 69, 7), Sulemana 6 (Mara 69, 7).

Subs not used: McCarthy, Caleta-Car, Onuachu, Edozie.

Manchester City (3-2-2–3): Ederson 6; Akanji 6, Dias 7, Ake 7; Stones 6 (Walker 56, 6), Rodri 7 (Phillips 81, 6); De Bruyne 9, Gundogan 7; Mahrez 6 (Silva 56, 6), Haaland 9 (Alvarez 69, 6), Grealish 8.

Subs not used: Ortega, Laporte, Gomez, Palmer, Lewis.

Referee: Robert Jones 6.