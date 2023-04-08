McTominay and Martial on the mark as United down Everton at Old Trafford 

Man United 2 Everton 0

Scott McTominay and Anthony Martial finally converted two of the numerous chances to come Manchester United’s way as Erik ten Hag’s side continued their bid for Champions League football.

But the United manager will have been left concerned by an injury to his leading scorer Marcus Rashford, who limped off and straight down the tunnel after 80 minutes.

The fitness of the England star could have a major impact on ten Hag’s success the remainder of the way as he looks to add the FA Cup and Europa League to the Carabao Cup already in the Old Trafford trophy case.

McTominay showed his mis-firing team-mates the way to goal when he shot his side into the lead after 36 minutes.

The goal came from a patient United build-up, orchestrated by Rashford, whose well-timed pass played Jadon Sancho into space.

The winger, in turn, found McTominay and, for once, Jordan Pickford had no response as the Scotland international, scorer of four goals in two games recently for his country, lashed in his first league goal in 15 months.

It was a sorely needed intervention with United’s more recognised goal scorers consistently thwarted by Pickford.

That said, United’s worst miss of the half, if not the season, had nothing to do with the England keeper, as Antony’s 11th minute shot struck the foot of the post and rebounded directly to an unmarked Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The full-back had virtually the whole empty net to aim at but, somehow, managed to steer his shot the wrong side of the right-hand upright.

That was the most glaring, but by no means, the only miss of a first half in which Pickford made at least half a dozen impressive stops, three of them from Antony when the Brazilian was clean through on every occasion.

Rashford was also guilty of a couple of misses in similar situations while Marcel Sabitzer’s powerful effort from a wide angle was also well saved.

Incredibly, United should have been made to pay for that catalogue of errors, long before McTominay finally broke the deadlock.

After 18 minutes, Seamus Coleman found Ellis Simms in a ridiculous amount of space in the United area, a situation created largely by Harry Maguire’s mental error, only for the young striker to shoot wide.

The second half saw United maintain the upper hand, although without producing the same sheer volume of chances.

Not until the 66th minute, and Sabitzer’s fine pass for Bruno Fernandes, was Pickford called into action again; this time tipping over a header from the Portugese midfielder.

By that stage, ten Hag had decided to throw on Martial, widely accepted as the club’s best finisher when not sidelined by his numerous niggling injuries.

And, on 71 minutes, the French striker was presented with the chance to prove that point when Lisandro Martinez’s long ball was mis-controlled by Coleman, allowing Rashford to break into the area.

His square ball was met by Martial who turned the ball into the goal from seven yards, despite the presence of a defender and the on-rushing Pickford.

Man United (4-2-3-1): De Gea 6; Wan-Bissaka 6, Maguire 5, Martinez 7, Malacia 6; McTominay 7, Fernandes 8; Antony 6 (Martial 60, 6), Sabitzer 7 (Fred 76, 6), Sancho 7 (Eriksen 76, 6); Rashford 7 (Weghorst 80).

Substitutes (not used): Lindelof, Varane, Dalot, Pellistri, Butland.

Everton (4-1-4-1): Pickford 9; Coleman 5 (Patterson 87), Keane 5, Tarkowski 5, Godrey 4 (Mykolenko 45, 6); Gueye 5 (Garner 60, 5); Gray 6, Iwobi 6, Onana 5 (Davies 60, 5), McNeil 5; Simms 5 (Maupay 69, n5).

Substitutes (not used): Holgate, Mina, Begovic, Coady.