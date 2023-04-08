Walker cannot play as inverted full back in City's system, Guardiola says

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said defender Kyle Walker cannot play in an inverted full back role in his system, explaining his decision to leave the England international on the bench for their last two Premier League games.

Walker had been an integral part of City's defence and made 23 appearances in all competitions this season, but Guardiola chose John Stones at right back over him in their 4-1 home win over Liverpool and 1-0 win at Crystal Palace.