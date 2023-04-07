Treaty get first win defeating Longford at Markets Field

Treaty United 3 Longford Town 2

In a hard fought match, the Shannonsiders pulled a dramatic much needed first win of the season with a decisive goal by Dean George in the 86th minute, to defeat Longford Town 3-2 under the Markets Field Lights.

The breakthrough came in the 6th minute of play with a clever low free kick by Lee Devit on the edge of the visitor’s box, that fooled a jumping wall and found its way into the bottom corner to put the home side in front.

Longford quickly recovered gaining the ball and momentum, and putting pressure on the Treaty defense. It paid off when Francis Campbell found a rebound in the box following a great save by Hallahan and blasted it in to level the score 1-1.

With the score leveled, Longford went on the offensive and kept creating chances with Campbell as the main treat, but a solid defensive effort by the home side kept the visitors at bay.

With the second half under way, Treaty then took the initiative and quickly recovered the lead with a rocket from the edge on the box by Success Edogun who had just replaced Enda Curran during the break. Once again, Longford fought back and with only 11 minutes to go, the visitors levelled the game for the second time, when Joshua Giurgi sent it in from a cross by Vernon in the six yard box.

Just as everything seemed decided, Dean George, the substitute joined the party and added the final piece of Treaty’s first win puzzle, tapping a rebound passed his ex team mate Jack Brady in the 86th minute to seal the win. This time there was no coming back for Longford.

Three important points and a much needed first win for Treaty United.

Treaty United: Hallahan, O'Riordan, Spain, O'Donnell, Devitt, Walsh, Byrne, Christopher, Barry, Armshaw (George, 65'), Curran (Edogun, HT').

Subs: Coady, Edogun, George, Kirkland, Kelly, Coughlan, Conroy, Collins, Quinlivan.

Longford Town: Brady, Elworthy (C), Daly (Verdon, 68'), Hand, Giurgi, Armstrong (Ibrahim, 68'), Byrne, Dervin, Serdeniuk, O'Connor, Campbell.

Subs: Harrington, Walsh, Verdon, Fay, Ibrahim, Meaney, Boudiaf, Farrell, Lynch.

Referee: Declan Toland.