Drogheda end Derry City's unbeaten record at home

DERRY CITY 0 DROGHEDA 1

DERRY City lost their unbeaten record at the Brandywell as Drogheda United continued to find the Foyleside venue a happy hunting ground.

For the second consecutive season the Louth side secured three points during a game which saw two players sent off including Drogheda boss, Kevin Doherty.

The controversy, which commenced in the 25th minute, saw Irish League referee, Arnold Hunter, produce a straight red card to dismissed Drogheda centre-back, Emmanuel Adegboyega, following his challenge on Jamie McGonigle.

That decision had the big crowd on their toes, however, on the field of play, Derry failed to take advantage.

Before the incident, Derry's Will Patching threatened to break the deadlock with two efforts, keeper Colin McCabe making a vital save, before flashing his second shot high over the crossbar.

From that point the home side exerted sustained pressure on Drogheda but failed to breach the visiting defence.

In fact, following the break it was Drogheda who started on the front foot as they clearly struggled despite their numerical advantage.

Refusing to be intimidated the Louth side continued to play on the front foot and that attitude reaped a handsome dividend.

Firstly, Derry captain, Cameron McJannet, was shown a second yellow card for a tackle on Frederick Dreaper, the defender having been cautioned in the first half and the sides were level at ten players apiece.

The home side battled and McGonigle had forced the ball home only to have the 'goal' disallowed for offside.

But it got worse for the home lot when Drogheda stunned the Brandywell venue with a goal in the 78th minute following a free-kick from Dayle Rooney.

The ball was floated to the back post and when it was deflected into the path of Elicha Ahul, the loanee from Lincoln City drove the loose ball home much to the delight of the home dugout.

Derry continued to battle and while Shane McEleney had the ball in the net following a header, the strike was also disallowed as the ball had gone out of play following the corner kick.

Derry's first defeat of the season has stunned the faithful and with Bohs due to visit Foyleside on Monday, it should prove to be another exciting fixture.

Derry City: Maher; Coll, S. McEleney, McJannet, Doherty; Diallo (O'Reilly, 57) Patching; O'Neill, McEneff), Graydon (Patching, 75); McGonigle.

Drogheda: McCabe; Alhuij, Adegboyega, Jones; Deegan, Heeney; Markey, Rooney, Grimes; Draper.

Referee: A. Hunter (Irish League).