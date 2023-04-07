UCD and Shelbourne play out dull stalemate

A fine save from Kian Moore, some poor finishing and the width of a post denied Shelbourne as they had to settle for a frustrating point at the UCD Bowl
FULL STRETCH: UCD’s Ciaran Behan and Kameron Ledwidge of Shelbourne. Pic: INPHO/Tom Maher

Fri, 07 Apr, 2023 - 22:10
Paul Buttner

UCD 0 Shelbourne 0 

Goals were always likely to be at a premium as these sides have now managed just eight strikes between them in their 16 matches combined this season.

With Cork City losing in Inchicore, bottom of the table UCD will be content enough as the result sees them edge to within four points of the Leesiders. Shelbourne drop to eighth place on nine points.

Though the visitors’ started brightly, with Kian Leavy working an early chance and then having a penalty claim denied, the game didn’t spark to life until the 35th minutes.

UCD’s Moore was the first goalkeeper to see action, positioning himself well to bat away Jack Moylan’s drive after the Shelbourne striker had skilfully skipped inside Adam Wells.

Almost immediately, Shelbourne had a let off at the other end.

A long ball bounced through for Danu Kinsella-Bishop who nipped in behind Reds’ skipper Luke Byrne only to lob his effort over the top.

Shelbourne had a bit more about them from the resumption and might have been ahead four minutes in.

Leavy’s arced ball into the area wasn't cleared. Moylan showed clever feet to get turned and was livid with himself as he volleyed wide.

The frame of their goal then rescued UCD on 54 minutes as Tyreke Wilson’s free kick came back off a post after JJ Lunney had been fouled by Mark Dignam.

UCD: Moore; Barr, Keaney, Wells, Dempsey; Behan, Higgins, Dignam, Nolan (Norris, 79); Keane; Kinsella-Bishop (Doyle, 74).

Shelbourne: Kearns; Molloy (Quinn, 68), Byrne, Ledwidge; Farrell (Hakiki, 78), Lunney (Coyle, 68), Caffrey, T. Wilson (JR Wilson, 61); Leavy, Smith (Robinson, 61), Moylan.

Referee: Eoghan O’Shea (Tipperary).

Attendance: 968.

