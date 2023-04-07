Kerry FC end losing run with a well earned point at home to Finn Harps

Kerry FC 1 Finn Harps FC 1

Kerry FC playing in their fourth home game at Mounthawk Park still without a win in their embryonic first season in the first division earned a valuable home point against Finn Harps but still remain rooted to the bottom of the First Division.

But this was far more encouraging as they took a first half lead to the dressing rooms only to concede the equaliser to Finn Harps midway through the second half.

Kerry FC made a bright opening with the aid of a stiff breeze and created a couple of half chances with Leo Gaxha forcing Finn Harps keeper Tim Oliver Hiemer to save at his near post. Kerry FC were solid at the back with Kevin Williams and Samuel Aladesanusi keeping a close eye on former Kerry FC U-19 player Daniel Okwute who is now playing with Harps on a year loan from Stockport County.

The visitors created two half chances in the 12th and 14th minutes when Wayne Guthrie had to be alert to keep out a Ryan Flood snap shot and then Michael Harris turned his marker Rob Vasiu and raiding in from the left, he unleashed a ferocious shot that had Guthrie beaten but whistled a foot wide of the far post.

Kerry FC with Ronan Teahan and Cian Barrett at midfield created a number of a chances and Leo Gaxha was a central figure in both. In the 20th minute Sean McGrath played Gaxha through but he shot into the side netting. Then Gaxha knocked the ball to Ryan Kelliher whose snap shot was saved low to his right by Harps keeper Hiemer.

Then the moment that delighted the home crowd arrived in the 36th minute when Ryan Kelliher won a turnover and played the ball out wide to Leo Gaxha who crossed a low tantalizing cross into the box that was met by the inrushing Sean McGrath who slid the ball to the net for only Kerry FC’s second home goal.

But Kerry were now 1-0 in front and they almost doubled their lead before half time but Gaxha’s corner was headed behind by Samuel Aladesanusi.

Finn Harps made a bright start to the second half with Da Silva and Flood forcing Wayne Guthrie into making two superb saves as the referee brandished three yellow cards, two to Harps players Michael Harris and Ryan Rainey and another Kerry FC’s Kevin Williams.

Kerry FC then tested Harps keeper Hiemer who had to dive full length to deny Sean Kennedy and concede a corner. But Finn Harps who had being threatening the Kerry goal scored the equaliser in the 66th minute when Caoimhín Porter crossed for an unmarked Ryan Flood to head home at the back post.

Finn Harps were pushing for a winner in the four minutes of added time but Ronan Teahan and Kerry FC held out for a valuable point, only their second of the season while Finn Harps leapfrog Longford Town into seventh place.

KERRY FC: Wayne Guthrie, Rob Vasiu, Samuel Aladesanusi, Kevin Williams, Jonathan Hanafin ( Cian Brosnan 87), Ronan Teahan, Cian Barrett, Seán Kennedy ( Sean O’Connell 79) , Leo Gaxha, Seán McGrath ( Matt Keane 67), Ryan Kelliher ( Trpimir Vrjicak).

FINN HARPS: Tim-Oliver Hiemer, Caoimhín Porter ( Kevin Jordan 79) , Dáithí McCallion, Noe Baba, Eillis Farrar, Filip Fjeldheim Da Silva, Seamus Keogh, Ryan Rainey, Michael Harris ( Katlego Mashingo 64) , Ryan Flood, Daniel Okwute Subs:

REFEREE: David Connolly