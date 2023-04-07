Sligo leave it late to score winner in Dundalk

John Russell's side go into third place with late win over Dundalk at Oriel Park. 
Sligo leave it late to score winner in Dundalk

OPENER: Max Mata of Sligo Rovers celebrates after scoring during the SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division match against Dundalk at Oriel Park in Dundalk. Pic: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Fri, 07 Apr, 2023 - 22:08
James Rogers

Dundalk 1 Sligo Rovers 2 

Stefan Radosavljevic picked the ideal time to score his first Sligo Rovers goal as he popped up with an 89th minute winner at Oriel Park to help his side leapfrog Dundalk up to third.

The Faroe Islands international, a target for the Lilywhites under former boss Filippo Giovagnoli in 2021, earned a deserved victory for John Russell’s side when he weaved his way into the box to slot past Nathan Shepperd for his first goal for the club since his arrival from HB Tórshavn.

The victory sees the Bit O Red move into the top three with Dundalk dropping to sixth, as Stephen O’Donnell suffered his first back-to-back home defeats as Lilywhites boss following on from the previous week’s 4-0 defeat by Shamrock Rovers.

The home side had gone close to taking the lead early on through John Martin and Ryan O’Kane but found themselves behind on on 16 minutes when Will Fitzgerald found space on the left to fizz a low cross into the box which Max Mata was on hand to turn in for his sixth goal of the campaign to date.

Dundalk began to apply most of the pressure after that with Archie Davies having a dipping shot from range tipped over by McNicholas on 32 minutes.

The Louth men would get back on level terms a minute before the break though with Rayhann Tulloch winning his side a penalty after being adjudged to have been fouled by John Mahon after a brilliant piece of skill had seen him beat Frank Liivak on the left. The on-loan West Brom player then stepped up to take the spot kick but despite being denied by Luke McNicholas, he was on hand to finish off the rebound to make it 1-1.

There were few clear cut chances in the second half with Will Fitzgerald going closest on 82 minutes when he flashed a header across the face of goal from Kailin Barlow’s corner.

The winner would arrive a minute from time, however, as Dundalk were punished for overplaying at the edge of their box with Radosavljevic taking advantage by picking up a loose pass and weaving his way into the box before slotting past Shepperd.

Dundalk: Shepperd; Davies, Muller, Boyle, Leahy; Yli-Kokko (Sloggett 60), Lewis; Tulloch (McCourt 86), Malley, O’Kane (Kelly 61); Martin.

Sligo Rovers: McNicholas; Liivak, Mahon, Pijnaker, Hutchinson; Browning Lagerfeldt, Morahan (Bolger 77); Hartmann 7 (Barlow 77), Vastsuk (Radosavljevic 68), Fitzgerald; Mata.

Referee: Damien MacGraith (Mayo).

