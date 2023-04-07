Shamrock Rovers claim Dublin derby bragging rights with win over Bohs

Bohemian FC 0 Shamrock Rovers 2

Shamrock Rovers made it a deserved two wins in two in a frenetic Dublin derby, thanks to goals in either half from Neil Farrugia and Rory Gaffney, but it’s the bruised Bohemians who remain top of the table thanks to Derry City’s surprising home defeat to Drogheda, making it the perfect evening for 4-in-a-row title chasing Shamrock Rovers.

As the sun set and the smoke from the flares settled, the 4,290 in attendance at Dalymount Park were lucky to have the hottest ticket in town as both sides put on a show for the television cameras.

Buoyed by their first victory of the season away at 10-man Dundalk, Stephen Bradley’s charges looked to slow the game to their own pace by dominating possession, trying to silence the raucous Gypsie crowd but the home side were relentless in their pressing and should have taken the lead in the fourth minute.

A raking ball over the top found Dylan Connolly, who cleverly cut back to the edge of the area but the in-form Ali Coote just dragged his shot inches wide of the far post.

Graham Burke replied with a 30-yard, rasping effort that flew over James Talbot's crossbar, as the precedent was well and truly set for a quality encounter.

It took until after a half hour played for the Hoops to enjoy their first good spell of possession, as they worked the ball well down the left but were eventually crowded out. From the resulting set piece, Sean Hoare rose highest at the back post, crashing a header off the crossbar and eventually cleared to safety.

Having weathered the early storm, the visitors snatched the lead on the stroke of half-time. Jack Byrne did brilliantly to keep the ball alive at the back post, standing up a delightful cross for Neil Farrugia to power home a header from close range, as chants of “That’s why we’re Champions” came bellowing out from the away section.

The relentless pace continued into the second half as the hosts chased the equaliser, but struggled to build up a head of steam as Rovers began to show their class, much to the frustration of the home side.

And it was the Champions who struck next, doubling their lead in the 67th minute when Rory Gaffeny squeezed home at the back post - from an almost impossible angle - to wrap up all three points, making it a “Great Friday” for the travelling Hoops players and fans.

Bohemian FC: Talbot, Horton, Nowak, Radkowski, Kirk, Connolly (Twardek, 68’), Buckley (McManus, 60’), McDonnell, McDaid (O’Sullivan, 68’), Coote (Williams, 76’), Afolabi.

Shamrock Rovers: Mannus, Farrugia, Hoare, Grace, Cleary, Kavanagh (Lopes 90’), Poom, Watts (Clarke, 90’), Byrne (Ferizaj, 90’), Burke (Nugent, 83’), Gaffney (Kenny, 83’).

Referee: Robert Harvey (Dublin).