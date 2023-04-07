Keith Long's Waterford revolution continues after win over Cobh

Cobh Ramblers 1-3 Waterford FC

The Keith Long revolution at Waterford continued at St Coleman’s Park on Friday night as early goals from Roland Idowu and Ronan Coughlan helped them beat Cobh Ramblers 3-1.

It could have been so different for Shane Keegan and his team, as Jack Doherty and James O’Leary hit the crossbar and Wilson Waweru had a ball taken off the line.

A penalty from Doherty breathed fresh life into the Ramblers in the second half, but the Blues dug deep to ensure they got the three points with Shane Griffin wrapping things up with the third goal in the 80th minute.

Almost all the action happened inside a frantic first half that opened with Tiernan O’Brien forcing a low save from Paul Martin. The Blues immediately countered and won a free that Griffin sent to Giles Philips. A quick passing sequence on the right ended with Idowu rolling the ball in from close range and that made it 1-0.

Just over two minutes later, Griffin picked out Coughlan and the forward knocked in his low cross at the far post.

Cobh finished out the first half with a flurry of chances, with the best being Doherty’s attempt that hit the crossbar. After O’Leary watched the same thing happen to one of his shots, a header from Waweru was taken off the line by Giles Philips.

Their aggression paid off when Killian Cantwell brought down Doherty and a penalty was given, which the forward converted.

Cobh brought on Conor Drinan and Jake Hegarty, and their quest for an equaliser was undone with the Blues exploiting space on the wings. After Doherty had a low ball swatted away, Waterford recovered and Niall O’Keeffe set up Griffin to score into the Liam McMahon Stand with a driven shot from his right boot.

Cobh Ramblers: Steacy; Browne, JEguailbor, Lyons, Waweru (Hegarty 83), Philips, Doherty, O’Brien (Desmond 83), Holland (Stringer 83), O’Brien (Kargbo 74), O’Leary (Drinan 71).

Waterford: Martin; Burke, O’Keeffe, Griffin, Crow Baggley, Sobowale, Coughlan (Aouachria 88), Idowu (Larkin 71), Philips, Cantwell, McMenamy.

Referee: Gavin Colfer.