Galway have certainly put their hands up given their early season form, having gone unbeaten with seven wins, leaving them seven points clear of Cobh Ramblers going into tonight's game.
Galway ease past Wexford to remain unbeaten

UNBEATEN: Galway United manager John Caulfield. File pic: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Fri, 07 Apr, 2023 - 21:47
Brendan Furlong

Wexford FC 0 Galway Utd 3

Rampant Galway Utd not alone extended their lead at the top of the table but maintained their one hundred per cent start to the campaign with a comfortable victory over Wexford FC in this Division 1 clash at Ferrycarrig Park.

Boss John Caulfield could have been forgiven for their failure to secure promotion let season losing out in the play-offs, but this time round they seem determined to secure the automatic promotion spot.

It's early days but on the evidence of this showing there is no slacking off as they played with composure and pace putting the homeside under constant pressure.

Galway showed an early attacking instinct as they controlled possession through the opening twenty minutes and it was only the fine goalkeeping of Charlie Heffernan that denied them.

Heffernan came to his sides rescue as early as the tenth as an early advance saw him deny David Hurley who was clear on goal.

Wexford were confined to quick counter attacks but failed to get a single shot on goal. The trend of play was to continue Galway's way with keeper Heffernan once again denying Hurley while the homeside had also to rely on two goal line clearances to keep their goal intact.

However, the long threatened breakthrough arrived two minutes into additional time with keeper Heffernan this time turning villain being penalised by referee Alan Patchell for pushing under an inswinging corner-kick from Hurley who cooly dispatched the penalty kick leaving it 0-1 at the interval.

Wexford sought out an equaliser through the opening minutes of the second half but were unable to breakdown one of the meanest defences in the league before the visitors made it 0-2 after 54 minutes with Francely Lomboto applying the finish with a fine shot from the edge of the area leaving the visitors with a comfortable 0-2 lead. Galway made it three on 77 minutes when sub Darren Clarke in a quick counter attack outpaced the home defence to finish to the corner of the net while four minutes from the end Hurley had a penalty well saved by keeper Heffernan.

Wexford FC: C Heffernan, D Levingston, B Lynch, H Douglas, E Boyle, A Dobbs, M Hanratty (Reece Webb 74), J Crawford, D Furlong, C Piper (Cian Corbally 69), J Tallon.

Galway FC: B Clarke, C O'Keeffe, R Slevin, K Brouder, S Walsh, D Hurley, V Borden (Robert Manley 81), F Lomboto (Darren Clarke 63), C Horgan, C McCormack, E McCarthy (Michael Walsh Rowe 81).

Referee: A Patchell.

