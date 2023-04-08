Pauw unwavering as she faced US media 

After launching another stirring defence of her reputation and off-field methods, Vera Pauw will have her on-field coaching credentials tested to the fullest in Texas on Saturday afternoon.

The Ireland manager was true to her promise and unwavering as she faced the US media for the first time since she has accused of body-shaming her Houston Dash players in an NWSL report into abuse in American women’s football late last year.

While Pauw didn’t fully face the inquisition that had been expected, she again outlined her determination to clear her name, hit out at double standards around how male and female coaches are judged and spoke of the support she has received in Ireland.

“These allegations are absolutely ridiculous. I know I find a lot of safety in the truth,” said Pauw in her pre-match press conference on the eve of facing the World Cup holders here. “No female coach is safe. It’s not only female players that are unsafe. The safety of the female coaches is far behind.”

In a striking moment she outlined the hurt that the report caused.

“Being put next to rapists, can you imagine, with my background?” Pauw said, as she pointed to the alleged abuse she suffered herself as a player.

"Can you feel what it does to a person? I have been raped, I have been sexually assaulted. I was the victim of power abuse. I know that I have the power in my hands.”

Pauw was eager to turn to on-field matters and understandably so. With the World Cup fast approaching, the next four days will see her side tested like never before. But the recruitment of midfielder Sinead Farrelly, a whistle-blower who helped spark the NWSL investigations, adds another element to Pauw’s side.

“Sinead is a player that, like no other in our squad, who can make the ball free,” said Pauw as she confirmed Farrelly will start. "Under pressure she makes the ball free and that gives us a calmness in our play that we needed. Hopefully she brings what we’re looking for to be able to bring more control in our attacking play.”

With centurion Denise O’Sullivan captaining Ireland at Q2 Stadium, the expectation is that Pauw will go with her strongest XI in Saturday’s game and experiment more on Tuesday.

US head coach Vlatko Andonovski was effusive in his praise for Ireland’s leading talents. When asked who he will be keeping an eye on he barely paused for breath before identifying Ireland captain Katie McCabe as well as O’Sullivan. Whatever about Ireland’s wretched record against the game’s titans, Andonovski expects a more stern challenge now.

“Obviously, this is a different Ireland team,” he said. “They are very organised, very disciplined. They’re hard to score against, only one goal in nine games, which speaks to the difficulties we will have against this team. There’s a reason we picked a game like this. We knew it would be tough.”