Journey to 100 appearances flew by for Denise O'Sullivan 

No wonder Denise O’Sullivan feels her journey to 100 caps flew by given she hits the milestone still in her twenties.

The six men’s players to become Irish centurions all did so in the fourth decade of their lives, as did four of O’Sullivan’s teammates during her 12-year international career to date – Emma Byrne, Ciara Grant, Niamh Fahey and Louise Quinn.

Áine O’Gorman was the quickest, reaching the 100 mark at 29 in 2018, and Saturday night in Austin, Texas O’Sullivan emulates her colleague’s feat by the same age.

Each were budding teens starting out, O’Gorman at 16 and O’Sullivan a year older, and together they emerged from tumult to have their maiden tournament, the World Cup mecca, looming this summer to cherish.

This occasion, against the world’s best team in the country she’s made home for the past seven years, will come close to that feeling and O’Sullivan deserves to belong on both American and Australian stages.

To appreciate these highs, the Corkwoman had to endure regular bouts of pain in an Ireland jersey.

She was holding back tears in the bowels of Tynecastle 2012 as Scotland struck twice late on to render her opener academic and steal a march in the Euro qualifiers they wouldn’t surrender.

Agony was multiplied for the last Euros tilt. Needing just a point in Ukraine to seal a playoff with Northern Ireland for a spot at the finals in England, Ireland blew it in spectacular fashion.

O’Sullivan had even been taught an early lesson in the demands of senior international football. Just days after marking her debut by bagging both goals away to Wales, a homecoming of sorts awaited against France but the hometown hero was nowhere to be seen at Turner’s Cross, demoted to the bench.

“It was only my second game and I was a young kid,” she recalls.

“I know I’d scored twice but I remember having a conversation with Sue. She said: ‘Look, France are best team in the world, we don’t want to put you into that kind of high intensity game yet'.

“I was fine hearing that. She told me I would be brought on and I was. Whatever I needed to do for the team at that moment, I was going to do.”

Not a chance of diva antics from the newcomer, emblematic of her selfless approach to national service.

The most recent of her 18 goals was the winner against Slovakia in September which secured a bye to the playoff final and once there it was O’Sullivan’s sumptuous through ball that presented Amber Barrett the freedom of Hampden Park to complete the mission.

Too often in the past, O’Sullivan has been subservient in these transatlantic meetings, acting as makeweights in laps of honour for the US post World Cup or Olympic tournaments.

America’s depth lends itself to a mismatch of sorts again but Saturday night they start as equals – a couple of teams preparing for the global showpiece co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

O’Sullivan, captain of North Carolina Courage, is no longer the star left behind.

“Over the past six years at the club, I’ve been in teams where six of my teammates were heading off a World Cup,” she explained, ahead of facing Courage colleagues Emily Fox and Casey Murphy on Saturday and Tuesday.

“It was gut-wrenching, me wishing that you could be going along with them.

“Always in the back of my head, I knew we could do it and that Euros heartbreak – after which I couldn’t sleep for weeks – really helped us this time around.

“We've matured as a team, we've grown as a team and we're just really happy that we're going now.

“These two games are what we need because we must perform to our best in Australia to get any points at all.”

O’Sullivan has already made points - with the promise of plenty more.