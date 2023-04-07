Sinead Farrelly added to the Ireland squad after receiving FIFA international clearance

Born in Pennsylvania, the midfielder qualifies for Ireland through her Cavan-born father but required an international transfer having represented the United States at underage level.
Sinead Farrelly added to the Ireland squad after receiving FIFA international clearance

NEW ADDITION: Sinead Farrelly has been added to the Ireland Women's National Team squad after receiving FIFA international clearance.

Fri, 07 Apr, 2023 - 18:29
Andrew Horgan

Sinead Farrelly has been added to the Ireland Women's National Team squad after receiving FIFA international clearance.

Born in Havertown, Pennsylvania, the midfielder qualifies for Ireland through her Cavan-born father (Sean) but required an international transfer having represented the United States at underage level.

Farrelly had been in contact with WNT Manager Vera Pauw over the last two years and was invited to train with the squad in Austin, Texas this week.

The 33-year-old, who plays in the NWSL with NJ/NY Gotham FC, will be added to the official squad for Saturday's game at Q2 Stadium, Austin and the follow-up in St. Louis on Tuesday, April 11 - both against World No 1 USA.

She is almost certain to pick up at least one Irish cap from those two fixtures but it is understood the playmaker is in line to potentially start Saturday's friendly against America.

"I feel really proud," Farrelly told the FAI's media team.

"I spent some years of my childhood living in Ireland with my family, my dad's from there. Ireland has always been really interwoven into our life and my family's life so it feels a little surreal but I am honoured and proud to be wearing this badge."

Read More

Whistleblower Sinead Farrelly to train with Ireland ahead of US friendlies

Ireland WNT Squad

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion), Sophie Whitehouse (Lewes).

Defenders: Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Jessie Stapleton (Shelbourne), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Aoife Mannion (Manchester United), Diane Caldwell (Reading), Claire O’Riordan (Celtic), Hayley Nolan (London City Lionesses), Tara O’Hanlon (Peamount United), Áine O’Gorman (Shamrock Rovers).

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Ciara Grant (Hearts), Roma McLaughlin (Fortuna Hjorring), Sinead Farrelly (NJ/NY Gotham).

Forwards: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Abbie Larkin (Shamrock Rovers), Amber Barrett (Potsdam Turbine), Kyra Carusa (London City Lionesses), Marissa Sheva (Washington Spirit), Alannah McEvoy (Shamrock Rovers).

International Friendly 1

USA v Republic of Ireland

Saturday, April 8

KO 19:30 (Irish Time) / 13:30 (CT), 14:30 (ET)

Q2 Stadium, Austin, Texas

LIVE on RTÉ2

International Friendly 2

USA v Republic of Ireland

Tuesday, April 11

KO 00:30 (Irish Time) / 18:30 (CT), 19:30 (ET)

CITYPARK, St Louis, Missouri

LIVE on RTÉ2

More in this section

AFC Bournemouth v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League - Vitality Stadium WATCH: Evan Ferguson lays down goal gauntlet to Erling Haaland for next season
Chelsea v Liverpool - Premier League - Stamford Bridge Jurgen Klopp staying calm during Liverpool’s inconsistent run of form
Liverpool v West Bromwich Albion - Premier League - Anfield Hillsborough survivor calls for greater punishments for ‘tragedy chanting’
Everton v Liverpool - Premier League - Goodison Park

Jamie Carragher: 'Arsenal are the team Liverpool used to be'

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd