Sinead Farrelly added to the Ireland squad after receiving FIFA international clearance

Sinead Farrelly has been added to the Ireland Women's National Team squad after receiving FIFA international clearance.

Born in Havertown, Pennsylvania, the midfielder qualifies for Ireland through her Cavan-born father (Sean) but required an international transfer having represented the United States at underage level.

Farrelly had been in contact with WNT Manager Vera Pauw over the last two years and was invited to train with the squad in Austin, Texas this week.

The 33-year-old, who plays in the NWSL with NJ/NY Gotham FC, will be added to the official squad for Saturday's game at Q2 Stadium, Austin and the follow-up in St. Louis on Tuesday, April 11 - both against World No 1 USA.

She is almost certain to pick up at least one Irish cap from those two fixtures but it is understood the playmaker is in line to potentially start Saturday's friendly against America.

"I feel really proud," Farrelly told the FAI's media team.

"I spent some years of my childhood living in Ireland with my family, my dad's from there. Ireland has always been really interwoven into our life and my family's life so it feels a little surreal but I am honoured and proud to be wearing this badge."

Ireland WNT Squad

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion), Sophie Whitehouse (Lewes).

Defenders: Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Jessie Stapleton (Shelbourne), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Aoife Mannion (Manchester United), Diane Caldwell (Reading), Claire O’Riordan (Celtic), Hayley Nolan (London City Lionesses), Tara O’Hanlon (Peamount United), Áine O’Gorman (Shamrock Rovers).

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Ciara Grant (Hearts), Roma McLaughlin (Fortuna Hjorring), Sinead Farrelly (NJ/NY Gotham).

Forwards: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Abbie Larkin (Shamrock Rovers), Amber Barrett (Potsdam Turbine), Kyra Carusa (London City Lionesses), Marissa Sheva (Washington Spirit), Alannah McEvoy (Shamrock Rovers).

Interview | Sinead Farrelly



The midfielder describes being in and around WNT camp for the first time 😁#COYGIG — Ireland Football ⚽️🇮🇪 (@IrelandFootball) April 7, 2023

International Friendly 1

USA v Republic of Ireland

Saturday, April 8

KO 19:30 (Irish Time) / 13:30 (CT), 14:30 (ET)

Q2 Stadium, Austin, Texas

LIVE on RTÉ2

International Friendly 2

USA v Republic of Ireland

Tuesday, April 11

KO 00:30 (Irish Time) / 18:30 (CT), 19:30 (ET)

CITYPARK, St Louis, Missouri

LIVE on RTÉ2