Letter from Texas: A weird and wonderful moment for Irish women in Austin

Leave it to the librarian. In 2000, Red Wassenich had called in to a local radio station and was asked why he was pledging money to a good cause. "I don't know,” said the man of books. “It helps keep Austin weird.”

It’s 23 years since Wassenich’s off-the-cuff offering become a slogan for a city and its people and time, as it has a habit of doing, has moved on. Austin has moved on too. An influx of tech firms and young money with them has fed an explosion in population and waves of gentrification across the place. Austin is the fastest-growing metro in the United States. Yet it remains, in its own small ways, weird. Weird enough for the bumper stickers and slogans declaring as much to not feel completely deceitful.

Wassenich passed away three years ago but in a 2018 interview hit on how some of what he was originally getting at has survived. ”A lot of the populace has an open attitude toward life and is friendly — that's still true I think," he said. "It ain't as funky as it used to be…but neither am I.”

It’s likely even less funky now. A dispatch in New York Magazine late last year ran under a troubling headline: “Austin has been invaded by Texas”. It’s true that the state capital may not be the bulwark against conservative attitudes that it had been. Former Texas governor Rick Perry once described Austin as “a blueberry in the tomato soup” that is the Lone Star State. The blueberry has shrunk under current hard-right governor Greg Abbott, a man whose full-time occupation appears to be unnecessary cruelty.

Yet wander the streets and graffitied corners, spend time in the galleries, bars and music venues of Austin and you can’t help but feel that there is still a creativity and culture here that is genuine, not shipped in ready to roll nor homogenised. The kind of culture that takes real work and effort. It’s a place where plenty of open-minded people remain, putting in that work. People who are progressive in a true, librarian-definition sense. Open to changing the way we do things and making the world a more equal place.

And that’s why Austin feels like a fitting venue for something of an Irish sporting moment in time over the space of seven or eight days. Just a week for Rhasidat Adeleke to continue her stratospheric rise to a place Irish track and field has rarely known and Irish sprinting never dreamed of; for the country’s women’s football team to step in against the world’s best on a more even footing than ever before; and for the 2021 and 2022 All Stars of Ladies Gaelic football to immerse themselves in the Austin community, Vikki Wall and co. visiting local schools for GAA clinics before putting on their own on Sunday.

Just a week…but what a week.

“The Gaelic All-Stars are here, the soccer All-Stars,” said Ireland midfielder Ciara Grant midweek, before being reminded the heart of Austin, The University of Texas, is where Adeleke’s star soars too. “I'm telling you, every time I look at the news there is some other Irish female athlete breaking a record or achieving something that hasn't been done before. There is great momentum and I'm honoured to be here and to be a part of this journey. It's an exciting time for sport in Ireland in general but especially for women's sport."

It’s a time and a moment that feels utterly genuine but took all of the work, a lot of it against the old forces that kept women’s sport back. This has been a week that blew out of the water any claims that, whatever about hearts or minds, women’s sport doesn’t bring in the eyes.

Last Sunday evening the national championship game in women’s college basketball, a rip-roaring classic between LSU and Iowa drew an average US TV viewership of 9.9 million and peaked at almost 13 million. That number matched the 2021 NBA finals and beat staples like the Daytona 500, football’s Sugar Bowl and Orange Bowl. It was a startling number, an exclamation point of no return. But Wall and the Meath and Kerry contingent among the 2022 LGFA All Stars could throw their own medals on the table here too with almost half a million viewers having watched the 2022 All-Ireland Ladies final.

On Saturday, Grant and the rest of Vera Pauw’s history makers will line up opposite the US women’s national team, an entity that has arguably done more for the advancement of women’s sport on this side of the Atlantic at least, than any other in history. For the first time they will do so as equals — both World Cup-bound teams. The two games over the next four days are the most intense examination possible of the credentials of Pauw’s team. But it was an examination they jumped at.

That spirit, as much as their substance on the field, is what has brought the country in behind the women’s national team to the point where there is not just disappointment but some despair that their final pre-World Cup test will not take place at the Aviva Stadium. (This at a time when Katie Taylor’s homecoming being an intimate affair became a national outrage). Pauw's team have to make do with Tallaght Stadium and so they will — this time.

But the pushing will continue — and the progress too. A point of no return. What a week in Austin. Not weird, just wonderful.