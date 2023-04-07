WATCH: Evan Ferguson lays down goal gauntlet to Erling Haaland for next season

There has been an interesting stat doing the rounds this week ever since Evan Ferguson beautifully flicked the ball into the far bottom right corner of Bournemouth's net on Tuesday.

And that stat is as follows; Only Erling Haaland beats the Irishman's tally of a goal involvement of every 89.83 minutes in the Premier League this season.

The Manchester City frontman is seemingly having a ridiculous campaign in front of goal yet the former Bohemians forward is just behind him in the pecking order while Liverpool's Roberto Firmino lies in third spot.

"It's not bad is it, it's not bad. The stats don't lie It's not bad. I'll keep going," Ferguson told Sky Sports news but it was his response to the journalist's next remark that should get Irish fans excited.

Those reactions from Evan Ferguson and Levi Colwill are brilliant 😂 pic.twitter.com/oJUL6Y3mDM — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 7, 2023

"Because Erling Haaland is having a pretty special season this year," says the reporter.

"And you're close to him," adds his Brighton and Hove Albion teammate Levi Colwill, who is sitting alongside him.

And with a wry smile on his face the Republic of Ireland international claims: "We'll see. We'll see next season. We'll go from the start and see what we can do."

It's been quite the breakthrough season for Evan Ferguson but with his confidence at such a high level, there are sure to be many more brilliant seasons to come from him.